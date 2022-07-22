ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Worker shot and killed at drive-thru window at Original Maxwell Street on West Side

By Charlie De Mar
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VjoBt_0gomvEsW00

Worker shot, killed at Original Maxwell Street on West Side 02:18

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Original Maxwell Street hot dog stand is a staple on the city's West Side – but overnight, an employee was shot and killed on the job.

As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Friday, it is believed the victim – who worked at the Original Maxwell Street at 3801 W. Harrison St. – got into some kind of quarrel with someone earlier in the night.

That person returned to the restaurant and shot the employee.

By midday, most of the outward signs of a crime scene were gone.

"I'm shocked. I'm like, well where's the yellow tape?" said customer Tanya Peters. "And they are still serving food."

But Chicago Police detectives were still at Original Maxwell Street – not for lunch, but trying to find the killer - looking for surveillance video and any other clues that could lead them to an arrest.

"It's terrible. I mean, to do that? Somebody comes in to make money, and they're going to kill somebody for what – Polishes?" said customer Rubia Rodriguez. "Really, Polishes?"

Maxwell's is known for its Polish sausage, hot dogs, hamburgers, pork chops, and fresh cut fries and is open 24 hours a day. Chicago Police say it was around 3 a.m. when the employee working beyond the service window was shot in the face. He later died at a nearby hospital.

The shooter got away. The restaurant is located along the Eisenhower Expressway.

"They can't climb through the glass and get the money, so what was the purpose - unless there was a personal vendetta?" Peters said.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan says the shooting may have stemmed from an argument earlier in the night.

"There's information that there may have been an argument between the two of those individuals – the victim and the offender – prior to that occurring," he said.

Rodriguez said she has known many employees at Maxwell's

"I've known some of them - I've been coming here for the last 50 years - always polite, kind, and sweet," she said. "So somebody could do that to them? That's terrible."

This was the same West Side hot dog stand where two Chicago police officers were shot in March while on their lunch break. The officers survived, and an arrest was made.

No arrests have been made in the latest incident, and the employee has yet to be formally identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Comments / 5

Peace is Still 2
4d ago

Prayers and Condolences to the family and friends of the victim... Lord when will all the senseless killings end? Prayers for a quick arrest

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Person found dead on CTA tracks in South Loop: police

CHICAGO — A person was found dead on CTA L tracks in the South Loop, according to Chicago police. Officers responded to the 1600 block of South State Street around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday and discovered an unidentified male on the tracks who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Subway worker shot on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Subway worker was shot on the city's Northwest Side.Chicago police said a man walked into the restaurant, in the 4700 block of West Fullerton Avenue around 3 a.m. He approached the store clerk at the counter and demanded money from the register, police said. The worker said no and that's when the offender started shooting.The 23-year-old employee was hit in the hand and back. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man arrested on billboard after police say he waved gun on Brown Line at Chicago Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Service was halted after a man with a gun was spotted on the CTA Brown Line tracks Tuesday evening.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, the search for the armed man ultimately led to a dramatic arrest. But before that, it was quite the right home for those taking the Brown Line Tuesday night.When a train arrived at the Chicago Avenue and Franklin Street stop in River North Tuesday evening, passengers were ordered to stay put – because a man was waving a gun on might be on the platform or the tracks.Video posted to Twitter by Brown...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Police warn of carjacking, armed robbery spree in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning the public about a string of robberies and carjackings committed by a group that typically operates as a foursome. The group hijacks a vehicle, often and Uber, and then use the car to commit armed robberies or other carjackings, according to a Chicago police alert.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#West Side#Chicago Police#Drive Thru#Violent Crime#Cbs 2#Maxwell#Polish
fox32chicago.com

Gunman walks up, shoots man in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 40-year-old was outside around 6:18 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the hand and suffered a graze...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Apartment burglaries reported on the Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents in Cragin, Belmont Central and Portage Park about a series of recent apartment burglaries in the Northwest Side neighborhoods. In each incident, the burglar enters the apartment through the front or back door by breaking the glass or forcibly breaking the door, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Two wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were standing inside a residence around 10:34 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots into the home in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three people walk into Wentworth District police station after being shot

CHICAGO (CBS) --Three teens were rushed to area hospitals Monday night after walking into the Wentworth District/Area One police headquarters with gunshot wounds. Police said at 9:20 p.m., the victims were in a car headed east in the 500 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone else in the car fired shots.The victims were able to drive to Area One/Wentworth (2nd) District police station, at 5101 S. Wentworth Ave. in the Fuller Park community.Two were reported in serious-to-critical condition, and a third in fair-to-serious condition. All were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.A 15-year-old boy was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Despite shootings down overall in Chicago, some North Side neighborhoods see increase

CHICAGO (CBS) – Over the weekend, 64 people were shot in Chicago.The city's top cop said that's actually much better than the violence we saw during the same weekend last year.But CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey found the picture on the North Side of the city tells a different story.CPD Superintendent David Brown was right. Shootings are down citywide this year compared to 2021, but on the North Side, shootings are actually on the rise.One stretch of Division Street in Old Town was uneventful on Monday.But two women shot in an alley along the popular nightlife strip were two of...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Police Blocked Off Bellwood Block For Hours Looking For Suspect

Monday, July 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Some residents of Bellwood were left wondering over the weekend what happened in the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue, which was taped off by law enforcement officials for several hours over the weekend.
BELLWOOD, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Family, Friends Mourn Jefferson Park 14-Year-Old Killed In Crash: ‘She Had A Heart Of Gold’

JEFFERSON PARK — Arnelis “Nelly” Flores was always checking up on her friends and relished winning arguments with her loved ones. Flores, 14, died last week after a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway on the West Side, officials said. The Jefferson Park teen is being mourned by a group of close friends and her large family, said her mother, Jennifer Flores.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
94K+
Followers
27K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy