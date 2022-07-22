CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic 'speaking with agent' about transfer

Chelsea have stepped up their scouting of a handful of alternative defenders as their pursuit of Sevilla's Jules Kounde continues to stall, 90min understands. The Blues have agreed a £55m fee with Sevilla and have already struck a deal on personal terms with the centre-back, and it looked as though they were set to wrap up the transfer before a late change of heart from fellow suitors Barcelona saw them push ahead with their own move for Kounde.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO