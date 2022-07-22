ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic 'speaking with agent' about transfer

By Chris Smith
 3 days ago
CF Montreal midfielder Djordje...

90min

Girona FC signs Valentin Castellanos on year-long loan

Valentin Castellanos is headed to newly-promoted La Liga club Girona FC. New York City FC have loaned the forward to Girona through June 2023, keeping him within the City Football Group franchise. He now departs the Major League Soccer team after lifting the 2021 MLS Cup and Golden Boot, and...
MLS
90min

Fulham set to announce Kevin Mbabu transfer

Fulham are finally set to announce the signing of Kevin Mbabu from Wolfsburg, 90min understands. Signing a right-back has been a priority for the Cottagers all summer and after seeing their top target Neco Williams join Nottingham Forest, they turned their attention to Mbabu. Despite interest on both sides, negotiations...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Chris Richards: USMNT star completes Crystal Palace medical ahead of transfer

American defender Chris Richards has completed his medical ahead of a transfer to Crystal Palace, 90min understands. As reported by 90min, Palace won the race for the Bayern Munich youngster amid intense interest from across Europe's top five leagues. The Eagles are expected to pay £10m ($12.2m) to Bayern for...
MLS
90min

Arsenal sign goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese from HB Koge

Arsenal Women have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese on a permanent deal from Danish side HB Koge. Marckese twice featured against the Gunners during last season's Women's Champions League, saving a penalty in one of the fixtures. She will provide competition for current number one Manuela Zinsberger. “I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Can England deal with Sweden's set-pieces and will Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway dominate midfield? Where England's semi-final clash with Sweden will be won and lost...

England take on Sweden on Tuesday night in the semi-finals of the women's Euros. It is an eagerly-anticipated encounter, with England looking to end their semi-finals curse. Sportsmail's Kathryn Batte reveals the key areas where the game could be won and lost. Can England deal with Sweden’s set-pieces?. Sweden...
SPORTS
90min

Nordi Mukiele: RB Leipzig defender to undergo medical at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on the signing of RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele after terms were fully agreed with both club and player, 90min understands. The Ligue 1 champions had been overwhelming favourites to sign Mukiele in a deal worth €16m, but late interest from Chelsea had threatened to derail the deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Santiago Gimenez confirms Feyenoord transfer rumors

Cruz Azul figure Santiago Gimenez confirmed the rumors of his potential transfer to Eredivisie side Feyenoord. The player has seen a phenomenal start to the 2022 Apertura, attracting international attention. He continued to shine for the Liga MX team on Saturday, scoring both goals in the 2-2 draw with Puebla...
SOCCER
90min

Chelsea consider alternative defenders as Barcelona threaten Jules Kounde pursuit

Chelsea have stepped up their scouting of a handful of alternative defenders as their pursuit of Sevilla's Jules Kounde continues to stall, 90min understands. The Blues have agreed a £55m fee with Sevilla and have already struck a deal on personal terms with the centre-back, and it looked as though they were set to wrap up the transfer before a late change of heart from fellow suitors Barcelona saw them push ahead with their own move for Kounde.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Nottingham Forest in talks over Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala

Nottingham Forest are negotiating with Stuttgart over a deal to sign midfielder Orel Mangala, 90min can confirm. Forest have been incredibly active this summer as they prepare themselves for their long-awaited return to the top flight, with recent signing Jesse Lingard the 12th new face at The City Ground - and there are plans to add to that.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Southampton confirm Sekou Mara signing

Southampton have confirmed the signing of Bordeaux forward Sekou Mara, who has signed a four-year deal. The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in Ligue 1 during 2021/22, scoring six goals in 26 top flight appearances. Saints forked out €13m to Bordeaux, who need cash following their relegation to Ligue 2.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Sporting KC signing Erik Thommy discusses growth of MLS

New Sporting Kansas City player Erik Thommy has highlighted the improvement of MLS as one of the defining factors behind his transfer. Thommy arrives at SKC following four years with Bundesliga side Stuttgart in his homeland, following previous spells with Augsburg and Fortuna Dusseldorf - the latter on loan. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
90min

Cecilio Dominguez: Austin FC mutually terminate contract of Designated Player

Austin FC have opened a valuable Designated Player (DP) spot after mutually agreeing to terminate the contract of Cecilio Dominguez. The 27-year-old hadn't played since mid-March after MLS opened an investigation regarding a possible domestic dispute with his partner. Dominguez was reinstated to Josh Wolff's team at the start of May but still didn't return to the field.
MLS
90min

Thiago helping Darwin Nunez settle in at Liverpool

Thiago has revealed that he is helping new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez settle in at the club. Nunez arrived for a fee that could end up rising to €100m earlier this summer shortly prior to Sadio Mane's exit to Bayern Munich. With the Senegalese forward gone, there will undoubtedly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Kostas Tsimikas provides insight into 'tough' Liverpool pre-season

Kostas Tsimikas has given an insight into Liverpool's pre-season preparations, stating that the squad is working 'very hard'. The full-back enjoyed a solid 2021/22 season at the Reds as Andy Robertson's understudy at left-back - making 26 appearances in all competitions. Speaking to the club's official website, the 26-year-old described...
SOCCER
90min

Lyon chief addresses Lucas Paqueta exit rumours

Lyon recruitment chief Bruno Cheyrou has confessed Lucas Paqueta could leave the club this summer amid rumoured interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United. Links between Paqueta and a £50m move to Newcastle have been around all summer, while Arsenal involved themselves in the conversation recently as sporting director Edu confessed his admiration for the player.
SOCCER
90min

Bukayo Saka: Edu not concerned by slow contract talks

Arsenal technical director Edu has insisted he has no worries about the future of winger Bukayo Saka, who has entered the final two years of his contract. The Gunners are keen to thrash out a new deal with Saka this summer but 90min understands the young winger is in no rush to sort out his future and the prolonged negotiations have attracted interest from a handful of European giants.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Man Utd sign Spain winger Lucia Garcia on two-year deal

Manchester United have announced the signing of Spain winger Lucia Garcia, loading the squad with more invaluable attacking options ahead of the new WSL season. 24-year-old Garcia joins United after spending the last six seasons at Athletic Club in Bilbao. “The fact that a club the size of Manchester United...
WORLD
90min

Edu admits Arsenal still have 'lot to do' in transfer window

Edu has admitted that Arsenal still have 'a lot to do' in the transfer window, and revealed that the club have to be prepared for 'every single situation' this summer. The Gunners have already made five signings, bringing in Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Matt Turner, Marquinhos and, most recently, Oleksandr Zinchenko.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

