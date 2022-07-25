Heat continues, strong storms roll in Monday afternoon

Next Weather: WBZ Update 03:03

BOSTON -- What an incredible day -- Boston hit triple digits for only the 27th time in about 150 years. It was a scorcher across all of southern New England, extending Boston's heat wave into Day 6.

It'll be very mild and muggy overnight. Lows will only dip into the low 80s and upper 70s -- not great relief for the hottest day in a year.

Monday will start dry and humid. With just a little heating, highs will rise into the 80s to near 90. With enough humidity and atmospheric energy, storms will blossom in the afternoon. The worst of the storms will be between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Unlike previous storms, this line looks to hit parts of southeastern Mass hard. Torrential rain and strong, straight-line wind will be the biggest impacts, but a few isolated tornadoes are possible.

Of course, the WBZ Weather Team will be tracking all the heat and storms along the way. Please use caution if you need to be out in the heat! Stay tuned to WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com, and CBS News Boston for updates through the heat wave.