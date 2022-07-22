ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: 19-year-old shot in the head, gunman at large

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A 19-year-old was shot early this morning in the Bronx and is in critical condition.

Police say the man was shot in the head and found in front of 415 Claremont Parkway around 4:30 a.m.

Blood could be seen on the ground at the scene of shooting as well as on the driver's side of a gray Toyota Camry that police have behind caution tape.

He was taken to St. Barnabas in critical condition.

A witness told News 12 they heard four or five gunshots and then a crash. Police are unsure how the car might be involved in the shooting, but a car door was left open at the driver's seat, which is covered in blood. A phone, keys and cash were also found.

No information has been revealed on the shooter.

