Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

Michigan first responders in Mason County addressed a water emergency on Saturday night to save people stuck in a muddy river. Emergency personnel was alerted shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday that five people riding on kayaks and a canoe had been stranded on a log jam about 1.5 miles east of the Indian Bridge along the Pere Marquette River, the Mason County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. The call came in just as a thunderstorm was approaching.

MASON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO