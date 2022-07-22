ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton Fire Department to host bicentennial celebration

By Kelly Byer, The Repository
 4 days ago
CANTON – The Canton Fire Department will host its bicentennial celebration Sunday.

Festivities will begin after the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival's Community Parade at 2:30 p.m., which travels along Market Avenue in downtown Canton. Division Chief Steve Henderson said it'll be the largest anniversary celebration in recent history.

"We had a small celebration, not as big as this, at our 175th," he said.

There will be fire demonstrations and activities for children and adults, T-shirt giveaways, and antique firetrucks at Centennial Plaza and the surrounding streets. Jerzee's Cafe will provide music and Muskellunge Brewery will have fire-themed beer brewed for the bicentennial.

Love the Children Ministries also will collect school supplies during the event. JT from WHBC will be the emcee for the celebration.

The event will conclude about 9:30 p.m. with fireworks.

"Fireworks will be launched from the parking lot next to the Renkert Building, right across from Centennial Plaza," Henderson said.

The department was established on July 22, 1822, according to cantonohio.gov. The earliest fire vehicles were horse-drawn and equipment included 30-foot wood ladders and leather firehoses. Today, ladders extend more than 100 feet and hoses are a lightweight, synthetic material.

"A handkerchief used to help filter smoke, was replaced by a self-contained breathing apparatus," according to the website, and "total darkness inside a burning building was replaced by thermal imaging equipment, which makes objects visible inside that darkness."

The Repository

The Repository

