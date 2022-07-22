ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Nasty 9: The most difficult golf holes at public courses in central Ohio

By Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vDY0L_0golzAm900

Narrowing hundreds of challenging golf holes scattered across central Ohio public courses to the nine most difficult is like trying to rank aches and pains. How to select among a stubbed toe, bitten tongue and banged elbow? They all hurt like crazy.

Ultimately the degree of agony is in the poked eye of the beholder. To that end, my list of the nine hardest holes in Franklin and the six surrounding counties is subjectively objective, based on first-person inspection as well as feedback from dozens of golfers and input from teaching pros from across the 50-plus area courses.

Golfers will argue for and against the picks, but all can agree that birdieing any of these bad boys will put a bounce in your step.

An endeavor like this requires rules, in this case constructing the list to match the make-up of a typical course design: five par-4s, two par-3s and two par-5s. Following that 5-2-2 format means potentially more treacherous holes get left out — e.g. a sixth par-4 arguably could be more challenging than one of the chosen par-5s — but no one ever said golf was fair. For consistency, I have chosen teeing areas located one marker behind the equivalent of senior men.

Private courses:Nasty 9: The most difficult golf holes at private courses in central Ohio

Golf:Best public courses in Ohio, according to Golfweek

Golf:Best private courses in Ohio, according to Golfweek

Also, holes were selected with a “spread-the-wealth” mentality that kept any one course (e.g. The Virtues) from dominating.

Hole 1: The Players Club at Foxfire No. 16, a 372-yard par-4

What makes it difficult?

The third hole in Foxfire’s “Hell’s Half Acre” is a tree-lined terror that might be great for arborists, but not for golfers who struggle knowing what swing will show up on any given shot. After missing the trees on your drive and clearing the creek — good luck with that! — you face an elevated green with a slope in the middle. Front bunkers protect both sides of the putting surface, which means the only bailout is to thread the needle between the two traps. Are we having fun yet?

Teaching pro Brian Barnett said to favor the left side of the fairway at all costs, whether that means hitting a 3-wood or hybrid to keep the ball left.

“If not in the fairway you have no chance of making par,” he said. “Then the second shot there’s a big decision to make. Am I going to hit a long iron or run a hybrid up through the middle (of the bunkers)? Once on the green, be below the pin.”

Barnett offered one secret: “The green has two levels but from the fairway you can only see the top-third of the pin, so when standing on 15 tee box have a look over at 16 green to find out where the pin is — up front or in back.”

Hole 2: Rolling Meadows Golf Club No. 8, a 445-yard par-4

What makes it difficult?

Seeing No. 8 offers a different take on Dean Wormer’s “Fat, Drunk and Stupid is no way to go through life,” line from Animal House. In this case, it should be, “Short and crooked is no way to play this hole.” Your game better be long and straight when setting foot on the tee, because out-of-bounds left and lateral hazard right means that driver/3-wood/hybrid combo better not stray from the fairway.

How to play it.

“It’s a dogleg right, so the best position to hit your drive is the left side of the fairway,” longtime employee Ryan Miller said. “Depending how far your approach is, you have about 5 yards of downhill to an inclined green. You just want to keep it in play. Walking away with par is a good score.”

Hole 3: Thorn Apple No. 11, a 245-yard par-3

What makes it difficult?

The toughest holes often balance between fair and unfair. No. 11 walks the tightrope between being a great test and gimmicky design. Having to hit a driver 220 yards to carry a creek? On a par-3? But this IS a list of the hardest holes, and this long troublemaker designed by Jack Kidwell qualifies, especially with the prevailing wind usually into you.

How to play it.

Thorn Apple pro John Whittle estimated that about half of all golfers choose to lay up, opting to risk converting an up-and-down for par rather than chance finding the creek off the tee.

“Once in a while an extremely long hitter will hit a long iron to carry the creek,” Whittle said, adding that a survey conducted when the course opened in the mid-1960s showed golfers enjoyed the challenge. “Something like 93% said ‘Leave it as is. We can go play a par-3 that is 170 yards on any course.’”

One more tip: later in the summer, with less rain, the creek can dry up. Maybe check that before teeing off.

Hole 4: Groveport Municipal No. 18, a 514-yard par-5.

What makes it difficult?

If the beginning doesn’t get you, the finish absolutely will, when friends (and enemies?) enjoying their cold beverages on the patio overlooking the green laugh at your misfortune.

“You’re typically under pressure at that point or getting heckled for doing bad,” said assistant pro Mark Williams, adding that the nearby patio is “a frustrating feature for a lot of people.”

Before ever reaching the green, players must maneuver a gentle dogleg right that moves along a creek that Williams described as a “canyon” of water. It is wide. It is deep. It is not forgiving.

How to play it.

“Anywhere along the right and you’re in the creek, and left is in the long grass,” Williams said. The proper way to play it is to hit driver — you have to, because if you don’t you’re not down far enough to get around the first set of trees. Then it’s a mandatory layup on the second shot. Maybe some of the longest hitters can go for it, but for most you have to lay up to a very specific spot, then hit a 150-yard shot over the creek to a green that is very severe, at least on the front half.”

Hole 5: Darby Creek No. 18, a 432-yard par-4

What makes it difficult?

By the time you reach any finishing hole, your score is either burnt toast or salvageable, which plays right into the hands of this high risk-reward monster. With the scorecard in flames, the decision to cut the corner and flirt with the water that cozies to the green becomes easy: nothing to lose. Except the golf ball, that is. With a good scoring going, pressure intensifies to hit the perfect shot into a green that angles away from the pond, making the approach shot longer.

How to play it.

“A normal drive from the white tees leaves you about 190 to 200 out, and the objective is to keep it right, but still left of the bunkers (beginning about 185 yards out),” Darby teaching pro Ken Collett said. “The thing that’s also tough about the hole is if you go over the green you have a tough (third) shot because the green slopes back toward the water. Club selection has to be pretty accurate.”

Oh, and pray the pin is not placed on the left side of the green.

Hole 6: Denison Golf Club at Granville No. 15, a 352-yard par-4

What makes it difficult?

If you grew up playing baseball, this is the hole for you. For all the wrong reasons. Any drive sliced too far right ends up leaving a sidehill approach shot that requires a baseball swing. Make sure your playing partners have the cell phone video working, because you’ll need a good laugh after “striking out” with a 7-iron. Oh, but drive the ball slightly left and too far (220-ish) and the pond will rinse your Titleist for free.

How to play it.

Teaching pro Trevor Bright advises leaving yourself about 145 yards to the green with your drive, then clubbing down on the approach.

“What throws a lot of people off is the second shot plays a little downhill even if it doesn’t look like it. And the green doesn’t hold very often, so make sure any miss is short. It’s death if you go too far, because five yards off the back of the green is solid pine trees, which if you get into you will not find your ball.”

Hole 7: Turnberry No. 17, a 339-yard par-4

What makes it difficult?

The lone Columbus Recreation and Parks Department course to make the list tests your ability to shoot straight. Or, rather, hit straight through the shoot. The hole presents not one but two narrow openings through which players must thread the needle. Typically, they prick themselves instead.

How to play it.

“It’s not a driver hole off the tee, because it’s so tight. Hit some other kind of wood,” explained pro shop employee Aidan Isaac, who plays for Capital University. “Then, when you’re in the fairway, if you make it past the out of bounds on the right and trees on the left, you still have a tight window toward the green. You can be above the hole, but you don’t want to be. If you’re lucky enough to two-putt and get out with a par, you’re quickly on to the next tee box for sure.”

Hole 8: Cumberland Trail No. 17, a 195-yard par-3

What makes it difficult?

This wicked little number actually begins messing with your mind one hole earlier, as you come down the adjacent 16th fairway and look over to see No. 17 staring back across its long sandy beach, watery grave and small woods. By the time you reach the 17th tee your mental goose may already be cooked. Lose your tee shot right and it’s either bunker or pond. Lose it left and say hello to a rough-cut collection area. Go long and it’s into the long grass two yards beyond the green. Oh, and watch out for the trees, too. Water. Sand. Trees. That’s a trifecta of trouble.

How to play it.

“To score well, account for the prevailing winds from the south and west that push errant shots toward the bunker bounded by a water hazard,” explained C.J. Fosnaugh, administrator for golf operations. “Miss short and left of the green, then pitch-and-run to play into the green that slopes to the front and left.”

Hole 9: The Virtues No. 4, a 452-yard par-5

What makes it difficult?

This one is more “so long” than soooo long, which is to say you can kiss your score good-bye if not careful on this relatively short but diabolical par-5. The drive is intimidating enough — too far right and it’s in the woods, too far left and it drops down a grass embankment — and then things go downhill fast, as the fairway dives left the twists right to the green. Did we mention there’s a pond to the right of the green. And zero room to the left or long. In other words, no miss area.

How to play it.

“If you hit driver off the tee that is going to leave you from 150 to 220 yards, and then on your second shot you have to make a couple decisions,” teaching pro Justin Stiegler said.

In other words, you have to think. And thinking often leads to overthinking, which causes problems.

“Either try to go for the green, which has the hazards — left is dead, long is dead, right is wet — or choose to hit 8-iron to a flat layup area. Some go for it. Not many make it. If laying up, hit a wedge towards the green, depending on where the pin is. If it’s up front you have a good opportunity to make 4. If it’s in back … hope to make par. If the pin is back right it’s the hardest pin on the course.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Franklin, OH
Sports
City
Franklin, OH
Sidney Daily News

Grand champion holstein and more

Madelyn Topp, left, 19, won grand champion holstein, and her sister, Mackenzie, 10, both of Botkins, both members of Botkins Livestock, won reserve grand champion holstein at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Both sisters are the children of Eric and Mary Topp.
BOTKINS, OH
dayton.com

Dayton airport: What’s happening with fares, flights and improvements

The Dayton International Airport has higher air fares, fewer flights and less foot traffic than its primary competitors, but local leaders insist the facility is one of the region’s most important assets that has some key competitive advantages. Dayton’s airport is the closest commercial aviation facility to roughly 1.5...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Golf Club#Par 3s
whbc.com

Deputy Ambushed and Killed Near Dayton

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another Ohio law officer, gunned down in the line of duty. Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates was shot and killed as he responded to a home break-in call at a mobile home park east of Springfield Sunday night. Sheriff Deborah Burhett...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
News 8 WROC

RNY FC drop win streak in shock loss to goalie-led Cincinnati 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cold feet or overconfident? Possibly both. Regardless, RNY FC saw its winning streak come to an end Friday at the hands of last-place Cincinnati 2. It may be an everlasting curse, at least that’s what it feels like. Cincinnati has sat at the lower side of the table for majority of the season, picking just four wins in 16 games played.
ROCHESTER, NY
dayton.com

Jason’s Deli to close Beavercreek location

Jason’s Deli, a Texas-based sandwich chain, is closing its first Dayton-area restaurant location effective Monday, August 1, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The deli, located at 2819 Centre Drive beside Giordano’s Pizza, opened in April 2019. “We are extremely grateful that we had...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton.com

Dayton’s new food hall opens today: Meet the vendors

Dayton’s first food hall in the historic Wright-Dunbar District is opening at 7 a.m. today for coffee and breakfast from two of its vendors. The remaining vendors open at 11 a.m. for lunch. “We are ready for today,” Rob Barry, general manager of West Social Tap & Table said....
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

$32 million apartment along Ohio River fills quickly

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A $32 million luxury apartment development is now open along the banks of the Ohio River. Flaherty & Collins Properties has finished construction of Whiskey River Apartments, a 150-unit apartment development at 500 W. High St. in Lawrenceburg. The Indianapolis-based developer scheduled a grand opening from 2-6 p.m. July 22.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton area u-pick flower fields offer chance to relax with family, friends

Mitchell and Aubrey Frost, owners of Frost Farmstead in Xenia, added they love watching people “take a big, deep breath” and enjoy their space. “Flowers are so meaningful to people,” Aubrey said. “They hold a lot of specific memories. Continually being able to connect with people on that end and seeing their joy is so cool.”
DAYTON, OH
FanSided

Cincinnati Athletics: Upcoming Big 12 move could bring department boom

When the Bearcats officially move to the Big 12 Conference next July, there’s a chance it could lead to a major athletics boom and a potential investment into the hockey and softball programs. It sounds like nothing will happen in the near future but the possibility remains open down the line as the department adjusts to life in a Power Five league.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Summer Restaurant Week: Where to find deals on meals

Dayton Summer Restaurant Week, runs through July 31 offering meals from more than 25 restaurants ranging in price from $20.22-$50.22. The following is a list of the businesses scheduled to participate in the 2022 Miami Valley Restaurant Associations’ Summer Restaurant Week taking place July 24-31. A dollar from each meal sold will be split between For the Love of Children and the MVRA Education Foundation. Please note — this list of participating restaurants is subject to change and reservations may be required from some participating locations. Calling ahead is recommended, for details, hours and reservations. For the most up-to-date participating restaurant list and information visit http://dineoutdayton.com.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Fatal crash in Butler County

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and at least three others are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Butler County early Tuesday, according to dispatchers. One person was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after first responders arrived at U.S. 127 and Eaton Road at about 4:20 a.m., dispatchers tell FOX19 NOW.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Thousands left without power in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Thousands of Miami Valley residents were left without power on Saturday following heavy storm damage. According to the AES Ohio outage map, 14,763 customers are without power as of 11:35 a.m. on July 23. The outages have spanned several counties including Montgomery County and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Multiple Tri-State counties considered high risk for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Within the last 24 hours, several Tri-State communities have upgraded to the highest COVID-19 risk level. Four southwest Ohio counties, Butler, Warren, Clermont and Hamilton, are now at the high risk level. In northern Kentucky, Boone, Kenton, Gallatin and Grant counties are also on high alert. “We’re...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy