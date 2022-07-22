ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video details why the futuristic straddling bus failed to take off

By Derya Ozdemir
 4 days ago
The quest to create the next big thing in the transportation industry has ushered in numerous intriguing ideas ranging from the hyperloop to straddling busses.

Imagine a giant bus platform that can drive over two lanes of traffic while transporting passengers in a lounge-like setting above. This would allow it to bypass traffic while also assisting in the elimination of congestion. It's definitely an out-of-the-box idea, which is why you might be surprised to learn that China actually tested a working model of it.

Unfortunately, the prototype is currently rusting in a junkyard today. In fact, 32 people have been imprisoned in connection with it owing to unlawful fundraising. Today, many believe that the "revolutionary" public transportation vehicle was never as roadworthy as its developers wanted people to believe, despite its dazzling appearance. If you're curious to know more about it, make sure you watch the video embedded above, and as always, enjoy.

Lesgo Brandon
2d ago

I unironically think this is actually a great idea. Busses would transport faster, not "hog" the road or create traffic problems for other vehicles on the road & you can bypass traffic jams. I do agree that the bus is too short for most vehicle heights and should be made much taller, but otherwise, unless I'm forgetting something else, I like it.

