ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

National Treasure without Nicolas Cage? Lovers of the franchise aren’t impressed by series announcement

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The National Treasure franchise is returning – but without one key name.

It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 that a brand new TV series will reboot the popular film series.

During the event, the cast for National Treasure: Edge of History was revealed, with Lisette Alexis leading the pack. Justin Bartha, who played Riley Poole in the films, will return alongside Harvey Keitel, who will reprise the role of Peter Sadusky.

However, Nicolas Cage will not be in the series, which is leaving plenty of fans unconvinced about the new project.

It’s unknown whether Cage’s character, historian and amateur cryptographer Benjamin Franklin Gates, will appear in a cameo role in the Disney Plus show.

National Treasure without Nicolas Cage feels like it’s not National Treasure,” one fan wrote, with another adding: “No Nic Cage? Boooooooo.”

Highlighting the actor’s importance to the franchise, one fan said: “National Treasure w/out Nic Cage is like Top Gun: Maverick w/out Tom Cruise, T2 w/out The Terminator, The New Testament w/out Jesus.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJi24_0goldYmt00
Nicolas Cage in ‘National Treasure’ (Walt Disney Studios Pictures)

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, National Treasure was released in 2004, with a sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, following in 2007.

Despite fan demand, there has never been a third film, although one is reportedly in development.

National Treasure: Edge of History is coming soon to Disney Plus.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cage

A diver had a narrow escape after a shark burst through his cage in the Pacific Ocean.This clip, from Discovery's Great White Open Ocean, shows Jimi Partington, a shark diving expert, observing the predator from a glass box.The 16-foot shark circles the box before ramming into it from below.Discovery have shared the footage as part of Shark Week, which begins on Monday, 25 July, in the UK."Somehow Jimi, who was in the cage there, he managed to survive it," producer and director Jeff Kurr told CNN.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More White House doctor says Biden’s Covid symptoms ‘have improved’Australian stripper reveals her almost six-figure salary she made last yearFirefighters rescue dozens of salmon after they became stuck in water near pub
ANIMALS
The Independent

'He could never quite grasp what he did wrong': Helen Mirren and that infamous Michael Parkinson interview

Helen Mirren fans have been celebrating the veteran actor on her 73rd birthday (Monday 25 July). Known for her work both on stage and screen, Mirren has been a major presence in the entertainment industry across a variety of genres – from Shakespearean comedies to action movies (Red and the Fast and Furious films) to her Oscar- and Bafta-winning portrayal of The Queen.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Better Call Saul fans in ‘meltdown’ over ‘jarring’ recast of key character

Better Call Saul fans were taken aback by a not-so-familiar face in the latest episode of the hit AMC drama.“Nippy”, the tenth episode of Saul’s sixth and final season, debuted on Monday night (25 July) in the US, and focused entirely on the “future” timeline of Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill.Spoilers follow for the latest episode of Better Call Saul...In the episode, which takes place entirely in black-and-white, Jimmy is still living in Omaha, Nebraska under the alias of Cinnabon manager Gene Takovic.Carrying on from last season’s flash-forward, we know that Jimmy had been recognnised – by a cab driver...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Nic Cage
Person
Harvey Keitel
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Jerry Bruckheimer
Person
Justin Bartha
The Independent

Candace Cameron Bure shares Bible verse after JoJo Siwa calls her ‘rudest celebrity’ she’s met

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure appeared to have a biblical response to JoJo Siwa labelling her the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met.In a viral TikTok video, posted on Sunday (24 July), the Dance Moms alum flashed photos of celebrities alongside categories including “rudest”, “nicest”, “coolest”, and “celebrity crush”.Underneath the first heading, “The rudest celebrity I’ve ever met,” Siwa turns her phone for a brief second to show a photo of Cameron Bure.On Monday (25 July), the actor posted a Bible verse, Isiah 26:4, on her Instagram Story: “Trust the lord always.”It is unclear when Siwa met Bure. She...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘The gift that keeps on giving’: Photograph of Ben Affleck asleep with mouth open on honeymoon goes viral

Fans have reacted to a photograph of Ben Affleck on his honeymoon napping with his mouth agape.The actor was photographed mid-nap on a cruise on the Seine River in Paris, where he and his new wife Jennifer Lopez are spending their honeymoon.Affleck and Lopez married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on 16 July.Since embarking on their honeymoon, the couple have been snapped by paparazzi near the Elysée Palace and at the restaurant Le Matignon, where they were joined by some of their children.One photo in particular, however, has attracted the attention of fans.Dressed in a navy shirt,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Treasure#Film Series#T2 W
The Independent

Tony Dow death: Leave It to Beaver star dies aged 77

Tony Dow, who played Wally Cleaver in the sitcom Leave It to Beaver, has died aged 77.His death was announced on his official Facebook page on Tuesday morning (26 July). “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning,” his management team wrote.“Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him.“The world has lost an amazing human being, but we...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Vanessa Lachey says Love Is Blind lacks body diversity because contestants are ‘insecure’, prompts backlash

Vanessa Lachey has sparked backlash after claiming that the lack of body diversity on Love Is Blind is due to contestants being “insecure”. Lachey, who hosts the Netflix dating show alongside her husband Nick Lachey, addressed the lack of diverse body representation on the show while speaking to Insider. She claimed that diverse contestants may not be represented past the “pods” stage of the dating “experiment” because they are “insecure” and “afraid to be themselves”.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy