Carl Martin submitted this photo and note: “Early arrival to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022 on July 21. My RV-7A awaits the arrival of thousands of friends. I fly as advance planner and go-fer for Lone Star Squadron, based in Houston, Texas. If you’ve never attended AirVenture, imagine a family reunion atmosphere with thousands of old and new friends, combining technology and heritage, and millions of flying stories available by just asking your new friend on the tram ride or standing beside that dream aircraft.”

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO