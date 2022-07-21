ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little People, Big World fans want the show renewed for season 24

By Helen Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Little People, Big World has come to an end in 2022, fans want to know if there is going to be a season 24 and if so, when it will premiere?. LPBW season 23 came with tonnes of ups and downs for the Roloff family. The LPBW stars have...

Jolanda Teresa Tate
3d ago

Send Caryn away and maybe Matt and Zach can have a relationship. Amy has every right to be bitter at Matt and Caryn.

Ruth Schofield
4d ago

No drop it ... the kids have gone their separate ways ...

justsaying
3d ago

send Amy and Zack, tori away on a looooooong trip. then see if the family dynamic can mend a bit. Chris may end up living on farm with his bff Matt lol

In Touch Weekly

Sold! ‘Little People, Big World’ Alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Sell Their Oregon Home for $730K

Done deal! Little People, Big World alums Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff have officially sold their Portland, Oregon, home. The couple’s former home sold for an astonishing $730,000 on Friday, July 22, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. The 2,118-square-foot property sits on a private cul de sac and boasts four massive bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Popculture

'Married At First Sight' Couple Expecting First Baby: 'We Can't Wait to Meet You'

There aren't many couples who make it past Decision Day on Married at First Sight, but the ones that do prove that true and trusting love does exist. A few have started businesses, advise other couples, and start families. The latest to announce they are expecting is Vincent Morales and Briana Myles, who married during the Atlanta season. "The Sweetest Love. We can't wait to meet you little one!" Myles captioned an Instagram photo of her gazing into Morales' eyes as he craddles her belly. The expecting parents didn't reveal their baby's gender in the post, but Morales appears to be a few months along. They elaborated on their pregnancy journey in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine.
Distractify

How Much Did Matt Roloff Sell the Farm for? He Asked for $4 Million

Since 2006, TLC viewers have come to know and love the Roloffs on Little People, Big World. Fans have also realized that Roloff Farms is as much a character on the reality TV series as the actual members of the Roloff family. So you can imagine their shock when Matt Roloff listed a portion of the farm for sale in 2022. But how much, exactly, did the farm sell for? Keep reading for the latest updates.
In Touch Weekly

Amy Roloff Says If She Knew Matt Would Sell Farmhouse to ‘Someone Outside’ She Would Have Kept Property

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff said on Tuesday, July 12’s episode that “if I had known” ex-husband Matt Roloff would “eventually sell that north side” of Roloff Farms “to someone outside” the family, she “probably would have hung on to it longer” or “bought him out” before seeing “if one of the kids eventually wanted it.”
In Touch Weekly

International Living! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jenny Slatten’s Net Worth After Her Move to India

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are back to showcase their international love on the franchise spinoff Happily Ever After?! The pair — who share a controversial 30-year age gap — have faced harsh roadblocks since the beginning of their relationship more than a decade ago but have managed to eventually make it down the aisle! Taking a risk on love, Jenny sold all her belongings to make the overseas move to his native country of India. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Jenny’s net worth, her ex-husband and more!
In Touch Weekly

‘LPBW’ Alum Jacob Roloff Seemingly Helps Dad Matt Break Ground on New Home With Caryn Chandler

Father-son bonding. Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff was hired to help dad Matt Roloff build his new home on their family’s Oregon farm. “Got offered a side gig digging Geotech test holes today,” Jacob, 25, shared via his Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 30, over a photo of a Takeuchi excavator. “Just learned how to operate this a couple months ago,” he added.
