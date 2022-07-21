Earthly Elements | Retail Sales Person

TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Delta Galil Industries, Ltd. (DELT/Tel Aviv Stock Exchange), the global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children, as well as leisurewear, activewear and denim, today announced that it has acquired the Organic Basics brand and certain assets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in Denmark by three young entrepreneurs in 2015, the digitally native brand is known for its sustainably, ethically made women’s and men’s underwear, activewear and base layers. Delta Galil plans to bring this strong brand to consumers worldwide and to extend the Organic Basics product line to include items for babies and kids as well as additional items for women and men. The collection will launch globally in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005738/en/ Organic Basics (Photo: Business Wire)

