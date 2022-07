The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking like Super Bowl contenders again for the 2022 season. The reason for that is because of the work they were able to put in this offseason. At one point this offseason, the Buccaneers were faced with the possibility of having to rebuild just one season after winning Super Bowl LV. Instead they will emerge from the offseason as one of the favorites to make it back to the Super Bowl out of the NFC.

