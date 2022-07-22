New York's emerging cannabis entrepreneurs on new regulations and state Sen. Harkham's tour discussing opioid epidemic

Christina Hudson Kohler has been working at her family egg farm, Hudson Egg Farms, for the last eight years although the farm started long before that. The original farm was started by Christina’s great-grandfather and his four sons as Manorcrest farms located in Camillus. The current location in Elbridge was started in the late 1980s by Christina’s father, Lee, and his brothers, Peter and Earl. Christina’s cousin, Chris, has since become a partner and now the farm is run by Christina, Chris, Lee and Christina’s mother assists as an accountant and HR manager. Christina’s brother also helps out on the farm which operates on 500 acres of land.

