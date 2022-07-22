ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New York's emerging cannabis entrepreneurs on new regulations and state Sen. Harkham's tour discussing opioid epidemic

By Capital Tonight Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegulations for New York's coming retail cannabis sector are finally in...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Live updates: Thunderstorms, some severe, cross New York State

Scattered storms move across New York State Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Some will likely become severe. Check out what to expect. Below is a Twitter feed of the latest information from our Spectrum News 1 meteorologists, as well as the National Weather Service. Be sure you've turned on your weather notifications in the Spectrum News app, so you're aware of severe weather before it strikes.
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumlocalnews.com

Upstate NY farmer explains different types of eggs; how they're used by consumers

Christina Hudson Kohler has been working at her family egg farm, Hudson Egg Farms, for the last eight years although the farm started long before that. The original farm was started by Christina’s great-grandfather and his four sons as Manorcrest farms located in Camillus. The current location in Elbridge was started in the late 1980s by Christina’s father, Lee, and his brothers, Peter and Earl. Christina’s cousin, Chris, has since become a partner and now the farm is run by Christina, Chris, Lee and Christina’s mother assists as an accountant and HR manager. Christina’s brother also helps out on the farm which operates on 500 acres of land.
CAMILLUS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Drug trafficking designation sought for Sullivan County

According to New York’s most recent data, 30% of deaths in Sullivan County in May were attributed to opioids. Despite that shocking number, the county is not designated a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. That designation comes with federal support to fight drug trafficking. Sen. Chuck Schumer is pushing for...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina couple fears losing marital rights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The moment Adam and Sean Henderson found out they could be legally married in 2012, tears streamed down their smiling faces; after over 20 years as a couple, they could finally tie the official knot. It’s been just eight years since they said “I do,” but...
RELATIONSHIPS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Boat club booms as more people seek the outdoors

DURHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Since the start of the pandemic, people have been seeking the outdoors, including getting out on the water, in record numbers. But boats can be expensive, and right now there's a shortage. Despite that, Freedom Boat Club has found ways to grow, with more than...
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Strong storms set to impact New York state through tonight

The oppressive heat and humidity remain hot in the headlines today, but much of the Empire State will need to keep something else on their radar. The potential for severe weather. While most of the state is under some level of risk, Western and Central New York face the greatest...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas State Teachers Association demands lawmakers pass 'sensible' gun laws after release of Uvalde report

TEXAS — Following a preliminary report released by the Texas House investigative committee into the Uvalde school massacre, the Texas State Teachers Association has demanded that lawmakers pass gun laws to protect students, faculty and staff in schools across the state. Twenty-one people, two teachers and 19 students, lost their lives the day a gunman entered Robb Elementary School back in May.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis#Opioid Epidemic#Sen#Politics State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Governor declares emergency over wildfire near Yosemite

WAWONA, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

California forest fire burns out of control near Yosemite

MIDPINES, Calif. (AP) — A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park burned out of control Sunday and has grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities. What You Need To Know. Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Same-sex marriage could face opposition in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — New Austin resident Justin McCormick keeps April 14, 2018 close to his heart. It's the day he and his husband Jerred got married. “It has been a blast, wouldn't change it for the world,” McCormick said. "We partied and laughed and cried so much, it was amazing. Truly one of the best days of my life."
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Florida woman arrested with pitchfork and whip outside of Publix

MINNEOLA, Fla. — Dashboard camera video shows the Tuesday arrest of a Florida woman who brandished a pitchfork and whip outside a Publix supermarket. A video released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows a trooper pulling up in front of the Publix on North Hancock Road in Clermont and coming to a stop just as a woman walks out in front of the vehicle.
CLERMONT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy