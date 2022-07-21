Foltz, Marie

Sonora, CA– On July 24th at approximately 5:00 pm a 41-year-old Sonora man was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Mirage westbound on Highway 108, west of Old Wards Ferry Road at an unknown rate of speed. At the same time, 72-year-old Bruce Krejcik of Tuolumne was driving a 2006 Lexus ES330 eastbound on Highway 108, west of Old Wars Ferry Road, in the number 1 lane. The 41-year-old driver allowed his vehicle to drift over the double yellow lines, directly in front of Krejcik’s vehicle. As a result, both vehicles crashed head-on. Krejcik sustained major injuries and was flown to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The 41-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and succumbed to his injuries.

SONORA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO