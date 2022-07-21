ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonora, CA

Foltz, Marie

By Sabrina Biehl
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

Marie Foltz born August 12, 1921 in...

www.mymotherlode.com

mymotherlode.com

Fountain, Sigried

Sigried Fountain, born March 3, 1939 in Goslar, Germany passed away Saturday July 23, 2022 in Oak Terrace Memory Care in Soulsbyville, California. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 07/23/2022. Age: 83.
SOULSBYVILLE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Sawmill Fire In Sutter Creek

Update at 7:45 p.m.: Amador Fire has confirmed that during the fire that 40–45 employees were working and they were all evacuated safely and with zero injuries. The nearby Industry Boulevard shopping center was closed with no estimated time for a reopening. Amador fire will be accessing the incident and providing more updated information at a later date.
SUTTER CREEK, CA
mymotherlode.com

Mokelumne Hill Man Dies In Murphys Crash

Murphys, CA — A Mokelumne Hill man was tragically killed in a crash on French Gulch Road west of Murphys Grade Road on Saturday morning. The CHP reports that 22-year-old Aidan McGee drove a Honda Civic off the roadway and collided with a fence and tree. What caused him to lose control of the car remains unknown. It happened at around 1:15 am. McGee was initially transported away by ambulance but passed away due to injuries sustained.
MURPHYS, CA
mymotherlode.com

CHP Releases Information About Weekend Fatal Traffic Collision

Sonora, CA– On July 24th at approximately 5:00 pm a 41-year-old Sonora man was driving a 2003 Mitsubishi Mirage westbound on Highway 108, west of Old Wards Ferry Road at an unknown rate of speed. At the same time, 72-year-old Bruce Krejcik of Tuolumne was driving a 2006 Lexus ES330 eastbound on Highway 108, west of Old Wars Ferry Road, in the number 1 lane. The 41-year-old driver allowed his vehicle to drift over the double yellow lines, directly in front of Krejcik’s vehicle. As a result, both vehicles crashed head-on. Krejcik sustained major injuries and was flown to Memorial Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The 41-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and succumbed to his injuries.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Mariposa Sheriff Brings In Extra Enforcement To Discourage Looting

Mariposa, CA– Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese spoke at an Oak Fire town hall last night and assured residents that extra steps would be taken to discourage would-be looters. Extra members of law enforcement have been called in from neighboring agencies to bolster existing manpower. The Mariposas County District Attorney...
MARIPOSA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Oak Fire Acreage And Containment Grows

Mariposa, CA– A successful day for firefighting efforts as minimal growth has been seen with the Oak fire. Helicopters dropped 300,000 gallons of water on the fire. Crews continue to construct control lines and extinguish hot spots along existing lines. The fire is moving in a northeast direction and fire crews are working aggressively using bulldozers, hand crews, and aircraft. Evacuation orders were reduced to fire advisements in some areas.
MARIPOSA, CA
mymotherlode.com

76-year-old rape suspect arrested in 2 unsolved murders

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A 76-year-old man suspected of a 2021 rape has been arrested in the killings of two women that had been unsolved for decades, authorities said. James Ray Gary, of Fairfield, was arrested last week in the 1980 killing of Latrelle Lindsay of Union City and the 1996 killing of Winifred Douglas of Berkeley, the Solano County Sheriff’s Office said.
FAIRFIELD, CA
mymotherlode.com

Officials Give Update On Battling Oak Fire

Mariposa, CA — A packed town hall meeting was held Sunday evening at the Mariposa High School as officials gave an update on efforts to battle the Oak Fire. As of this morning, the fire 16,791 acres and 10-percent contained. Officials have had success building control lines. CAL Fire...
MARIPOSA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Slate Fire Contained

Jamestown, CA — Last night, CAL Fire called the Slate Fire 100 percent contained at around 64 acres. The fire ignited late in the two o’clock hour Thursday in the area between Hurst Ranch and Chicken Ranch Road, on the south side of Highway 108, causing evacuation advisories and Bell Mooney Road to shut down from Jacksonville Road to Highway 10. The forward rate of spread was stopped in about three hours. Today, firefighters remained on the scene mopping up.
JAMESTOWN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Governor Proclaims State of Emergency Due To Oak Fire

Sacramento, CA– Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the impact of the Oak Fire, which has destroyed homes, threatened California’s critical infrastructure, and forced the evacuation of 3,000 residents. The Oak fire began on Friday and as of Saturday night has burned 11,500 acres.
mymotherlode.com

Growing and Making Olallieberry Pie

Berries bring memories of summer days with berry juice on fingers and faces. Using a friend’s recipe (handed down from mother to mother) and my own olallieberries, we made a fabulous pie on the 4th of July to share with friends!. Olallieberry (pronounced oh-la-leh) is a cross between a...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

