U.K.

Prince Harry wins bid to challenge Home Office ban on him paying for UK security

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Duke of Sussex has won a bid to bring a High Court challenge against the Home Office over his UK security arrangements.

Prince Harry is taking legal action over a decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family when visiting from north America.

In the first stage of the case earlier this month, the duke’s lawyers asked Mr Justice Swift to grant permission for a full hearing to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision.

In a judgment on Friday, the High Court judge said the case could proceed, granting permission for part of Harry’s claim to have a judicial review.

Mr Justice Swift said: “The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part.”

The duke’s challenge concerns the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) over his security, after he was told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting.

Harry’s legal team is seeking to argue that the security arrangements, set out in a letter from RAVEC, and their application when he visited the UK in June 2021, were invalid due to “procedural unfairness” because he was not given an opportunity to make “informed representations beforehand”.

Shaeed Fatima QC, for the duke, told the court earlier this month: “He didn’t know at that stage that the Royal Household was involved at all... he was told it was an independent decision.”

However, lawyers for the Home Office say RAVEC was entitled to reach its decision that Harry’s security arrangements would be considered on a “case by case” basis, and argued that permission for a full judicial review should be refused.

Sir James Eadie QC, representing the Home Office, said in written arguments that any tensions between Harry and the Royal Household officials were “irrelevant” to his change in security status.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Comments / 16

Libby Pacris Desembrana
5d ago

I doubt if the family will go back to UK after the jubilee celebration, they were booed and nobody seems to sit besides them. Teach them a lesson! 😂💰🤢🤮

Reply
17
Susan Docken
5d ago

All those two know how to do is LIE, WHINE and SUE. Probably the reason the UK won't pay for security is they DON'T want them over there. and from the headlines over here, they've just about worn they're welcome out here.

Reply(2)
12
guest
5d ago

When are these two not trying to sue someone? Seriously- they need to get on w those private lives they said they wanted!

Reply
14
