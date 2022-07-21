ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside A Powerful MAGA Messaging Force

By Public Editor
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJournalist Maggie Severns explains how the Conservative Partnership Institute helped push the...

www.npr.org

NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Actors Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward had one of the most legendary partnerships in Hollywood. They were married over 50 years and made 16 films together. Now they are the subject of a compelling new docuseries directed by Ethan Hawke. AISHA HARRIS, HOST:. It's called "The Last Movie Stars," and...
MOVIES
NPR

What makes a death scene 'immortal?' A writer explains his favorite fictional deaths

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Dan Kois about his list of "The 50 Greatest Fictional Deaths of All Time" in Slate. Spoiler alert - in this next conversation, they all die in the end. This is indeed the very point of a new list, the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It comes to us from Slate. The list starts with a Greek classic, winds its way through "Beowulf," Shakespeare and ends with today's books and movies and songs, all kinds of stuff, even video games. So what makes a great death scene?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Associated Press

New Announcements for Elvis Week 2022 Celebrating the Life, Music and Legacy of Elvis on the 45th Anniversary of his Passing

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022-- Elvis Week™ 2022 is two weeks away and there are more exciting announcements – including more guests and added events to share. The historic celebration marks the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ passing, and Graceland is preparing for the largest gathering of Elvis fans and friends in years. Taking place August 9-17, Elvis Week is an annual, multi-day gathering celebrating Elvis’ life and legacy. It has become a pop-culture phenomenon and an annual pilgrimage for music lovers from around the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005474/en/ https://www.graceland.com/elvis-week (Graphic: Business Wire)
MEMPHIS, TN
NPR

Rhiannon Giddens relaunches the Silkroad Ensemble

Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with composer Rhiannon Giddens about the Silkroad Ensemble. A couple of years ago she replaced famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma as the creative director of the ensemble.
MUSIC
NPR

Encore: Author Ladee Hubbard on love, family and resilience

Ladee Hubbard, author of the short story collection The Last Suspicious Holdout, talks about love, family, resilience and grief in the Black community. Ladee Hubbard's collection of short stories, "The Last Suspicious Holdout," takes place in an unnamed Southern majority-Black suburb in the '90s and the early 2000s. It's designed like a diary of sorts for the community, with interconnecting events, people and places as the years tick by. The adults fight for justice and financial security while grieving lost loved ones, as children grow up and become aware of the struggles they'll inherit. And as I started to read the book, it started to feel like something of a diary for me, too, since I related to so many of the people in Hubbard's book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Joni Mitchell returns to Newport Folk Festival

For the first time since 2000, folk legend Joni Mitchell took to the stage with some friends, to the delight of fans at the Newport Folk Festival. If good things come to those who wait, then the payoff on a more than 50-year wait between sets at the Newport Folk Festival was bound to be spectacular. The last time this artist took the Newport stage was 1969. Heck, her last full concert anywhere was in the year 2000. So yesterday, when folk star Brandi Carlile introduced folk legend Joni Mitchell, people went kind of nuts.
NEWPORT, RI
NPR

Music Moment: Cuco

When we first met the singer-songwriter Cuco back in 2018, he was still a teenager, and his career was just getting started. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) CUCO: I feel like I'm watching myself take off, but my brain is, like, still on the ground. This all happened so quick. Like, I didn't even have time to become, like, a diva.
MUSIC

