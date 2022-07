Click here to read the full article. BAFTA has made tweaks to the voting regulations and eligibility criteria for its 2023 Film Awards. Scroll down for the changes in full. Primarily, the changes give more power to voting members in the performance and director categories. Last year’s awards were praised for being strong on diversity but there was some criticism that voting juries had too much sway over nominees in certain categories. For the 2023 awards, there will be an equal number of voting-based nominees and jury-based nominees in each acting category, while the directing category will comprise two vote-based nominees and four...

NFL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO