How Many Anime Come from Shousetsuka ni Narou Stories?. How Do Web Novels on Shousetsuka ni Narou Become Anime?. Why are So Many New Anime from Shousetsuka ni Narou?. Anime has gone through various evolutions over the decades, and one of the more recent changes is the rise of light novel adaptations. However, look closer and the majority of these come from one site, and were created by amateurs and fans! So, how did a site called Shousetsuka ni Narou become such a hotbed for new anime?

