MnDOT Holding Highway 23 South Gap Public Meeting

DULUTH, MN -- Minnesota Power and Great River Energy plan to build a double-circuit 345-kV transmission line stretching from northern Minnesota to central Minnesota. Leaders announced these plans Monday. The approximately 150-mile transmission line will run from Minnesota Power’s Iron Range Substation in Itasca County to Great River Energy’s Benton...
A 52-year-old Willmar woman was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning on Highway 71 in Lake Andrew Township in Kandiyohi County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Dalia Zuniga of Willmar was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Highway 71 at 2:21 a.m. Sunday, and 18-year-old Daniel Lohse of Willmar was driving a 2009 GMC Sierra southbound on Highway 71 when the vehicles collided.
SARTELL -- Sartell is the latest central Minnesota community considering a moratorium on THC sold in the city. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will consider approving the one-year moratorium to allow city staff time to study the impacts of the new laws. On July 1st, Minnesotans over 21...
We have all seen homes of all shapes and sizes with slides inside the house, some shaped like giant bubbles, breathtaking views, and more. But this home is more like a resort than a single-family home. It has been described as a compound with four individual homes throughout the property. This property has 18 bedrooms and 13 full and 5 partial bathrooms. Plus amenities like a massive indoor and outdoor pool, wet bar, media room, tennis court, ice cream parlor, little school house, and more.
ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County residents who have septic systems that need upgrading or replacing may qualify for some help paying for it. The Minnesota Clean Water Fund has given the Stearns County Environmental Services Department grant money to help lower-income households with the cost of bringing their septic systems into compliance.
Jackson, MN (KICD) — An odd discovery was reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday afternoon: an urn in a clear plastic bag placed under a bench in a Jackson County cemetery. The urn had a registration tag from the Cremation Society of Minnesota that identified...
LONG PRAIRIE -- There is a new head of the Long Prairie Hospital. CentraCare has announced Jose Alba as its new president of CentraCare - Long Praire. He started in his new role Monday. Alba has been the chief ambulatory officer for Astera Health in Wadena since 2019. Alba and...
(Albany, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a crash in central Minnesota over the weekend. Officials say the crash took place Saturday night on Interstate 94 nearly Albany. A minivan and a car were both traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 when they collided. The driver of the car, Tyler...
A vehicle rollover near Bellevue Township in Morrison County on Saturday left one person with critical injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Alan Schumer, 52, of Royalton was travelling eastbound on Highway 10, driving his 1998 Buick Lasabre, when his vehicle left the roadway. Going into the ditch, the Lasabre made contact with the west shoulder. Schumer made a sharp turn, travelling across both lanes of the highway before once again entering the median. The Lasabre then rolled multiple times, finally landing on its roof in the middle of the eastbound lane of Highway 10.
UNDATED -- A new grant will help the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and St. Cloud Police fight crime. The offices will apply for a 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial JAG Program grant of $33,822.00. The money will be split between the two departments. A news release says the Stearns County...
ALBANY -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Albany Saturday night. The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and a car were both going east on Interstate 94 when they collided. The driver and passenger in the car, 31-year-old...
(Minneapolis, MN) -- It was a weekend of cleaning-up for some folks in some parts of Minnesota. The storms that dropped heavy downpours in the Twin Cities also meant strong storms for the southern part of the state Saturday morning. In Renville County, high winds ripped trees from the ground, damaged signs, knocked down power lines, and there were some reports of flattened corn in the Danube area. . The National Weather Service reported hail in Olmstead, Renville and Sibley counties. While there are plenty of reports of damage, there are no reports of any serious injuries.
A New Ulm man, Travis Douglas Lux, age 30, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for leading deputies on a high speed chase through Redwood Falls while high last June. According to court documents, at about 9:33 a.m. on June 17, Redwood County deputies received several reports about a driver who was shouting and apparently had his door open. A deputy spotted the vehicle traveling at about 92 miles per hour near the intersections of County Road 17 and Highway 19. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, the suspect driver drove faster through Redwood Falls, coming to a stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Bridge Street.
The town of Marty is an unincorporated community in Maine Prairie Township in Stearns Count just north of Kimball. This time in WJON's "Small Town Friday" feature Marty is in focus. I talked with lifelong Marty resident Roy Loesch. John Decker from the Stearns History Museum says Marty got it's name in the late 1890s when Bishop Martin Marty was on his way to Holy Cross Church to dedicate the church when he passed away of natural causes. The community chose to name the town after the Bishop.
A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a train while trying to cross tracks in Delano Friday. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an injured woman near 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue East at around 2 a.m. The woman,...
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council is requiring businessman Steve Peppin to change the name of a country music concert he plans to bring to the city September 10th. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the problem is the proposed name, Pep Fest, could be interpretted as an endorsement of Peppin who is running for mayor in the August 9th primary. Valiant says the council had no problem with the other arrangements Peppin has made for the event, to be held at Robbins Island Park...
