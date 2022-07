AMARILLO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- As part of the Dallas Bar Association’s Annual Energy Law Symposium being held August 4 th and 5 th, Jonathan R. Grammer with U.S. Carbon Capture, will present on the implications of industrial carbon capture for the future of Texas’ oil and gas industry. U.S. Carbon Capture, a project development firm with its corporate offices in Dallas, has been focused intently in the area of on-shore carbon capture and injection, now having several projects in development in across the state. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005019/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)

