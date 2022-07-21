Cleveland Browns sign free agent QB Josh Rosen, per report
By Matt Howe
247Sports
3 days ago
The Cleveland Browns have signed free agent quarterback Josh Rosen, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer. Rosen is set to enter his fourth NFL season after he was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of UCLA. In...
It was reported on Thursday that Josh Rosen would sign a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, that move became official. Rosen, the 10th overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, spent the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He finished the year with just 19 passing yards and two interceptions.
USC and UCLA's decision to defect from the Pac-12 Conference to the Big Ten Conference effective 2024 was one that caught much of the college football community by surprise. That includes officials overseeing the Rose Bowl Game, traditionally a Pac-12 vs. Big Ten matchup that now faces plenty of its own questions with the Pac-12 potentially going on life support.
David Bell is a rookie the Cleveland Browns have high hopes for. He was a third-round pick in April’s NFL draft out of Purdue University, and the Browns’ coaching staff seems to think highly of the young wide receiver. Wide receiver is a position that is somewhat of...
J.T. Barrett's professional football career has come to an end. His coaching career has just begun, though. On Saturday, the Detroit Lions announced that Barrett has been added to the team's coaching staff. Barrett joining the coaching ranks comes as no surprise. Many close to the Ohio State football program...
Coming out of high school, Travis Hunter had a No. 1 next to his name looking at his national, positional or state-wide recruiting ranking. But instead of sticking to his initial commitment to Florida State, Hunter chose to join the Jackson State Tigers and be a trailblazer for high-level prospects considering Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
With Texas reporting for preseason practice during the first week of August, the Texas High School Coaches Association’s annual convention in San Antonio afforded head coach Steve Sarkisian one of his last opportunities to discuss the program’s ongoing quarterback battle between redshirt sophomore Hudson Card and redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers before the rubber meets the road. Sarkisian echoed what he said at Big 12 Media Days regarding his timeline for naming a starter ahead of the season opener with Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3 and while he doesn’t think it’ll take him as long as it did to raise Card’s hand at the end of last offseason's duel with Casey Thompson, Sarkisian doesn’t have a firm timetable on when he’s going to make the call.
The NBA is constantly evolving. Trends come and go, but some stick. At times, changes occur throughout the league that permanently alter the game. Small-ball has been one of those changes. It’s not that big men don’t have a place in the NBA anymore – they do. Still, any team would benefit from having lineups they’re able to run that prioritize speed.
Chris Easterling of The Akron Beacon-Journal points out that CB Greedy Williams will be expected to play opposite CB Denzel Ward if healthy, while the team brings along rookie CB Martin Emerson slowly and moves CB Greg Newsome to the nickel and slot positions. Easterling adds that the team is...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Carolina Panthers report to their 2022 NFL training camp Tuesday at Wofford College. Here’s a closer look at a few storylines heading into camp:. The most compelling position battle: Quarterback easily. General manager Scott Fitterer added competition at every position to strengthen the overall roster. But the biggest question remains quarterback, as it has been since the middle of the 2018 season, when Cam Newton began to struggle with a shoulder injury. Trading for former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield three weeks before training camp reinforced that the Panthers aren’t comfortable that Sam Darnold can lead them to the playoffs. Fitterer saying both quarterbacks will get equal reps in camp further emphasizes the uncertainty, particularly after all the praise heaped on Darnold during offseason workouts. Fitterer didn’t just trade for a veteran quarterback, he traded for one that led the Cleveland Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff win in 2020. Darnold is 17-32 as a starter and has never been to the playoffs. He also went 4-7 last season in his first year with the Panthers after a 3-0 start. Mayfield’s dynamic personality versus Darnold’s stoic disposition also makes this compelling.
For the second straight year, Tennessee football is opening a new season in primetime on a Thursday night. Ball State comes to Neyland Stadium on September 1 for a 7 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on SEC Network, a year after the Vols opened the 2021 season and started the Josh Heupel era with a 38-6 win over Bolwing Green in Knoxville.
As the Browns football world continues to wait for Judge Sue Robinson to issue a ruling in the disciplinary case against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, we at the OBR continue to envision the scenarios that could play out depending on the length of the suspension issued by the arbitrator. We've had multiple internal discussions about what the 2022 Browns season looks like if Watson misses the entirety of it. Who would benefit from that eventuality and who would suffer as a result of it? Some of the answers are obvious, some are less intuitive. All of them are based entirely on the fallout from the Watson suspension on the field, with one possible exception.
Things could look good for the Cleveland Browns this season, as the PFF just came out with their top 50 NFL players. For Browns fans, they have three of their star players who’ve made that list, something to be proud of this season. However, the ranking of Nick Chubb...
It sounds Orlando (Fla.) Jones Top247 front-seven defender Malik Bryant will no longer announce a decision Saturday. Jones assistant coach Andrew Anderson told 247Sports via a text message early Saturday morning that Bryant had canceled a commitment party that was scheduled for later in the day. Bryant, who the 247Sports...
NBA general managers are all gamblers. If they don’t know when to hold them, and when to fold them, they’re likely to suffer major losses. After all, no NBA team is competitive every year. Most teams follow a similar life cycle: they rebuild until they’re ready to contend, contend until they either win and start aging, or realize they’re not going to, and then rebuild again.
MUCH OF THE discourse around USC and UCLA departing the Pac-12 for the Big Ten has focused on football, but it's from the basketball side of the house -- more specifically, Washington State men’s hoops coach Kyle Smith -- where you'll find perhaps the freshest take on matters. Smith believes the travel grind that awaits the Trojans and Bruins across all sports may adversely affect their recruiting -- and thereby prompt a return to the Conference of Chmapions.
Penn State and the rest of the Big Ten are headed to Indianapolis this week, where the conference will hold Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium. All 14 of the league’s coaches will speak, along with an assortment of players from each program. It’s a good opportunity to take the temperature of the league ahead of the season, which begins in 38 days for the Lions.
Texas turned over numerous stones in the NCAA transfer portal throughout the offseason while on the hunt for quality depth at linebacker with Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, an All-American for FCS powerhouse James Madison, ultimately joining the Longhorns. A starter in 22 of the 50 games in which he took the field over four seasons with the Dukes, the 5-foot-10-inch, 219-pound Tucker-Dorsey came with few concerns for Sarkisian and Co. regarding his ability to get the job done while transitioning to Power Five football in the Big 12.
It is Sunday, July 24, 2022, and training camp is officially underway for the Cleveland Browns rookies and quarterbacks. A photo of one of those Browns quarterbacks is our top story on this Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words. Browns...
Comments / 1