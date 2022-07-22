‘Kiss my a**’: Paddy Pimblett bears backside and slams ‘fat-shamers’ at UFC London weigh-ins

Paddy Pimblett hit out at ‘fat-shamers’ on Friday after making weight for his UFC London fight against Jordan Leavitt, telling his critics to ‘kiss my a**’ before bearing his backside while on stage.

The Liverpudlian has become one of the most popular fighters in the UFC since making his promotional debut last year, going 2-0 with two first-round stoppage wins.

Last time out, Pimblett submitted Rodrigo Vargas at March’s edition of UFC London , sending the O2 Arena into raptures and emerging as the star of the show. The 29-year-old returns to the venue on Saturday to face American Leavitt , and he used the weigh-ins as an opportunity to slam his doubters.

Lightweight Pimblett, who has been known to gain a significant amount of weight between fights , made weight at 156lbs on Friday, before addressing the cameras and saying: “For everyone who tried to fat-shame me and say I’d miss weight or pull out... kiss my a**!”

Pimblett then pulled down his shorts slightly to expose his backside, before giving it a slap.

At the UFC London media day on Wednesday, Pimblett said of opponent Leavitt : “He’s been talking all sorts of s***, lad. He’s an absolute crab, he’s an absolute idiot.

“He can’t throw a punch to save his life. He’s trying to outweird me, but no one’s weirder than me.

“My nan’s dead, and she’d finish him. I’m gonna come out and take his head off, I’m coming to take his chin home with me. I’m not gonna shoot no takedowns.

“He doesn’t come into fights to win, he tries not to lose. This might be the first time someone actually s***s themselves in the Octagon.”