ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

‘Kiss my a**’: Paddy Pimblett bears backside and slams ‘fat-shamers’ at UFC London weigh-ins

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WmyKx_0gojsVkJ00

Paddy Pimblett hit out at ‘fat-shamers’ on Friday after making weight for his UFC London fight against Jordan Leavitt, telling his critics to ‘kiss my a**’ before bearing his backside while on stage.

The Liverpudlian has become one of the most popular fighters in the UFC since making his promotional debut last year, going 2-0 with two first-round stoppage wins.

Last time out, Pimblett submitted Rodrigo Vargas at March’s edition of UFC London , sending the O2 Arena into raptures and emerging as the star of the show. The 29-year-old returns to the venue on Saturday to face American Leavitt , and he used the weigh-ins as an opportunity to slam his doubters.

Lightweight Pimblett, who has been known to gain a significant amount of weight between fights , made weight at 156lbs on Friday, before addressing the cameras and saying: “For everyone who tried to fat-shame me and say I’d miss weight or pull out... kiss my a**!”

Pimblett then pulled down his shorts slightly to expose his backside, before giving it a slap.

At the UFC London media day on Wednesday, Pimblett said of opponent Leavitt : “He’s been talking all sorts of s***, lad. He’s an absolute crab, he’s an absolute idiot.

“He can’t throw a punch to save his life. He’s trying to outweird me, but no one’s weirder than me.

“My nan’s dead, and she’d finish him. I’m gonna come out and take his head off, I’m coming to take his chin home with me. I’m not gonna shoot no takedowns.

“He doesn’t come into fights to win, he tries not to lose. This might be the first time someone actually s***s themselves in the Octagon.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Teenager with neck bent at 90 degrees shows incredible transformation following surgery

A teenager from Pakistan has had her life turned around after receiving surgery to reposition her neck.Afsheen Gul, 13, had lived most of her life with her neck at 90 degrees after a fall at 10 months old.The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, struggled to walk, talk, and eat.In March, Afsheen travelled to India where Dr Rajagopalan Krishnan operated on her neck.This video shows Afsheen before and after the surgery.“The doctor saved my sister’s life... he is an angel,” Afsheen’s brother Yaqoob Kumbar told the BBC.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tiger survives being pulled underwater by strong current while crossing Indian riverApocalyptic Chinese sandstorm blocks out sun as it fills skyBBC Rewind unearths clips of famous presenters from their youth
HEALTH
The Independent

Euro 2022: England women’s semi-final watched by 9.3 million viewers

England’s Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final victory over Sweden attracted a television audience of 9.3 million people on Tuesday evening, the biggest that the tournament has seen yet. That official figure doesn’t account for fans watching in pubs or other large gatherings.For comparison, the record British TV audience for a woman’s football match was set during the 2019 World Cup, which saw 11.7 million people tune in to watch England, who ultimately lost to the US. That number could potentially be matched on Sunday (31 July) when the Lionesses take on either Germany or France in the tournament final.Among the...
WORLD
The Independent

Beyonce fans urge others not to leak Renaissance after album spotted in stores early

Fans on Twitter have urged others not to leak Beyoncé’s newest album Renaissance after it was spotted in stores two days before its intended release. The album’s release date is set for Friday (29 July), however, on Wednesday (27 July), a couple of fans on Twitter shared that they spotted it on sale in their local stores prematurely. The Independent has reached out to Beyoncé’s reps for comment.“The new @Beyonce album already for sale in France? Two days prior to the release date,” one user tweeted, accompanied by a photo of two sealed CD copies of Renaissance. Another replied...
MUSIC
The Independent

Bath sign Ireland’s Quinn Roux to cover Charlie Ewels’ injury absence

Bath have signed Ireland international lock Quinn Roux for the 2022-23 season. Roux heads to the Gallagher Premiership club from Toulon, arriving as injury cover after Bath’s England second-row forwardCharlie Ewels underwent knee surgery. Ewels could miss the whole campaign after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during preparations...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Vargas
The Independent

‘I care about Nate Diaz a lot’: Khamzat Chimaev fight is not what people think, says UFC president Dana White

UFC president Dana White has insisted that he ‘cares about Nate Diaz a lot’ amid criticism of the legend’s upcoming fight with Khamzat Chimaev. Fan favourite Diaz has one fight left on his current UFC deal and had long struggled to agree on an opponent, but it was last week announced that the American will face fellow welterweight Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279 on 10 September.
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy