Columbus, MS

James Prowell

By July 20, 2022
Commercial Dispatch
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS — James Staples Prowell, 77, died July 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at noon at Lee Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery in Newton. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m....

cdispatch.com

Commercial Dispatch

Melissa Upton

COLUMBUS — Melissa Upton, 65, died July 23, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Helen Iles

WEST POINT — Helen Sue White Iles, 92, died July 21, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, at Christ United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jeff Shannon officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in West Point. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

William Harper

COLUMBUS — William Harper, 70, died July 23, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Charles Carr

VERNON, Ala. — Charles E. Carr, 85, died July 21, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Chandler Funeral Home with Robbie Elmore officiating. Burial will follow at Wofford Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
VERNON, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Wanda Aldridge

MILLPORT, Ala. — Wanda Moucha Aldridge, 78, died July 20, 2022. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday at Springhill Baptist Church with Dowdle Funeral Home of Millport was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Aldridge was born May 27, 1944, in Millport, Alabama, to the late Joe and Jimmie...
MILLPORT, AL
Commercial Dispatch

Book Talk: Five questions with Matt Bondurant

To this day, the deadliest hurricane in modern U.S. history is not Katrina, Harvey or Sandy. That dubious distinction belongs to an unnamed hurricane that struck the coastal city of Galveston, Texas, in 1900, killing approximately 8,000 people in a single day. This disaster is the starting point of Oxford...
GALVESTON, TX
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 7-24-22

A rose to West Point Police Department Ramirez Ivy for his role in solving a case involving a savage rape and attempted murder of a West Point woman that occurred 19 years ago. Ivy resubmitted DNA evidence from the initial investigation to a national DNA database and built supporting evidence linking DNA to the crime. Ivy was approached by the victim in April and asked to take another look at the crime, which occurred in 2003. Fredrick Fitzgerald Gandy, 52, of West Point, was arrested Monday. He is charged with rape, attempted murder, burglary and robbery. Making arrests in cold cases such as this often relies on one person willing to take another look at the case, as we have seen recently in Columbus (2017, in a 21-year-old case) and Starkville (2018, in a 28-year-old case), both involving murders. Both suspects were convicted in those crimes. The case also illustrates the importance of DNA technology, which continues to advance, leading to more break-throughs such as this. Of course, that technology relies on someone willing to take another look at a crime that has been put aside. We commend Ivy for his work in this case.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Local pastor works to execute God’s vision

For Bishop RJ Matthews, God has never worked in mysterious ways. There was no crisis of faith nor any confusion on what God was calling him to do in his life’s journey; his predestined path was always crystal clear. “I remember driving with my mom when I was young...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

John Dodson

John Franklin Dodson, 79, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his residence in Caledonia. Funeral services will be held at Border Springs Baptist Church on Wednesday, July. 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM, with Rev. P.J. Mortenson and Rev. David Westmoreland officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until service time at the church. Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
CALEDONIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man shot in arm outside LaQuinta Inn

A man was shot in the arm early Sunday morning on Highway 45 North, according to Police Chief Fred Shelton. A stray round hit the Waffle House, located across the highway. The incident happened between 12:30 and 1 a.m. Sunday, he said, at the La Quinta Inn, located at 1200 Highway 45 N.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

CCA’s Whitten signs letter of intent to play basketball for Alverno College

Columbus Christian Academy basketball player Morgan Whitten signed her letter of intent on Friday to play basketball at Alverno College in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She made it official with a ceremony Friday at the school. Whitten was a key team member for the CCA Rams girls’ basketball team throughout her high...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mill and Russell street intersection to become 3-way stop

STARKVILLE — The intersection of Mill and Russell streets will be converted to a three-way stop. The installation of stop signs will begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Cody Burnett, city engineer, explained that the changes are in large part to promote safety. Currently, the intersection allows Russell Street traffic to pass through without stopping.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Restaurant sought for old Chevron lot

Though no deal is yet in the works, two local developers have expressed interest in a pair of lots at the corner of Fifth Street and Fifth Avenue North, according to Columbus Redevelopment Authority President Marthalie Porter. CRA began marketing those properties on July 15 with hopes of making it...
COLUMBUS, MS

