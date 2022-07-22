ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backyard ballpark: Galesburg firefighter builds Wrigley Field inspired Wiffle ball diamond

By By Mike Trueblood
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
GALESBURG — If it's true you can't beat fun at the old ballpark, Michael Carlson doesn't have to go far to enjoy himself.

Inspired by old baseball fields like Chicago's Wrigley Field and through photos of other long-departed stadiums he finds online, the 43-year-old Galesburg firefighter has built a mini ballpark in his backyard, a dream he's had since the Wiffle ball days of his youth.

"I used jump ropes and a hose to make temporary fields at home," said Carlson, who grew up in Normal.

"My parents used to tell me, 'You can't just have a ballfield in the backyard all year long.'"

But since 2013 when he began the project, Carlson's dream has been a growing reality behind the home he purchased in Henderson Grove, located a few miles north of Galesburg on Knox Highway 37.

With a sign proclaiming it Carlson Field, it's complete with scoreboards, old advertising signs on the outfield walls, foul poles, a flag pole in center field and ivy growing up the fence in centerfield.

A lifelong Cubs fan, it's only natural Carlson's creation is heavily influenced by Wrigley Field.

"My dad grew up a Yankees fan and wanted to talk about Elston Howard," he said. "I'd watch the Yankees on weekends but I'd watch WGN every day.

"It was 'One Life to Live, General Hospital' and then the Cubs came on."

No matter what their team loyalty, however, Carlson's field is a dream setup for a kid or a grownup with a love for baseball.

Proportioned to accommodate Whiffle ball games, a home run to dead center needs to travel 90 feet

"When I was looking at houses with a realtor I looked at about eight and finally I saw this one and said, 'Yeah, I can build a Wiffle ball field here,'" Carlson said.

It took 80 tons of dirt to level the ground and get the project started. Carlson's labor of love has been a work in progress ever since.

"I find myself on my phone looking at ballparks all day," said Carlson.

"All my money goes to the bank for my home or for the ballfield."

Carlson buys or recreates much of the signage on the walls to include old-time ballpark ad staples like Torco Oil, Wrigley Spearmint Gum, Burma Shave, Gem Razor, Gulf Oil, ESPN, Firestone, Mountain Dew and Nathan's Hot Dogs. No beer signs, however, as Carlson wants to keep the field kid friendly.

One sign is special. "The Pioneer Products sign is a tribute to my grandfather," Carlson said. "He was a farmer."

The outfield ivy is Boston ivy — not transplants from Wrigley Field — but he revealed that a portion of the field's grass comes from the legendary ballpark.

"I've got a friend who is a school teacher from Chicago and when they redid the field a few years ago, they had grass they tore out sitting on pallets outside Wrigley and people just came by and took it," Carlson said.

One concession to modern times exists around home plate where a patch of Astroturf has been laid to limit the wear and tear that area receives.

Hired as a Galesburg firefighter in 2010 after graduating from Illinois State University, Carlson has had some help with his project.

Another firefighter, David Helvey has provided plenty of advice and helps keep Carlson grounded.

"He's around to tell me 'Michael, you can't do this. What you want to happen will not happen.'"

Among the projects still on Carlson's to-do list are the possible addition of lights for night games and a backstop behind the home plate area.

His dream of erecting a Jumbotron in centerfield has been partially realized with the use of a projection screen where he has shown movies.

Helped by publicity from Cubs-oriented podcasts like Son Ranto and the defunct Ivy Envy, Carlson Field has already drawn some fan visits.

"I've heard from people in Brazil. A dude from Australia came here," Carlson said.

"Sometimes I show up and people are in the backyard playing. I came home once and there were 8 or 10 kids here."

That does not seem to be a problem with Carlson.

"I've got balls and bats. It's meant to be played on."

And if Carlson's dreams continue to unfold, this may just be the beginning.

"I told David, I want people to see it from the interstate," Carlson said.

"If the Cubs win, I want people to be able to see it on the scoreboard from I-74."

977wmoi.com

Solvera Health Expanding HealthCare Services into Galesburg Community

Solvera Health is expanding their services into the Galesburg community. Focusing on primary, family, and senior care, Solvera Health launched in Peoria just under a year ago before expanding to Carbondale and now Galesburg. CEO and Owner Phil Caplis explains the background of opening Solvera Health and following the moto bringing hospitality to healthcare:
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Galesburg shooting leaves man dead

PEORIA, Ill. – A Galesburg man who was shot during an incident at a local bar has since lost his life. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says Gregory Tucker, 33, was pronounced brain dead at a Peoria hospital later Sunday afternoon. Galesburg Police were called to the Grand Tap...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies Galesburg shooting victim

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in Galesburg Sunday. According to a coroner’s office press release, 33-year-old Gregory Tucker of Galesburg was pronounced dead at OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria Sunday. Galesburg police...
GALESBURG, IL
WGN News

Woman killed when plane crashes in Illinois pool is ID’d

CENTRALIA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an aircraft passenger who died last weekend when a small plane crashed into a swimming pool in southern Illinois has been identified as a 56-year-old woman from the Peoria area. Centralia police said Cheryl Monserat-LaGreca of Lacon, Illinois, died on impact Saturday when...
CENTRALIA, IL
