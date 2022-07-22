ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapin, SC

Proposed apartment complex raises traffic, school concerns in Chapin

By Terry Benjamin
The State
The State
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpdL1_0gojKAJK00
A site plan submitted to the Chapin Planning Commission shows how a 240-unit apartment complex would be organized. Armada Development

Many Chapin residents are opposing a 240-unit apartment complex planned for the Lexington County town because of concerns about increased traffic and rising school enrollment.

Armada Development is asking Chapin officials to rezone land on Amicks Ferry Road near Broomstraw Road to allow construction of the complex. The company said in documents submitted to the town that it wants to expand housing options in Chapin and grow the local economy.

The complex would be built on 13.62 acres and would include apartments and neighborhood commercial space, according to documents. Land dedicated for commercial space would range from 10,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet.

Amenities at the complex would include a dog park, event space, playground, and swimming pool, according to the documents. Plans call for about 600 parking spaces.

Town officials say consideration of the plan is in the early stages, and the planning commission is waiting on the developer to submit the full official proposal. After that is received, the planning commission and developer will decide whether to send the plans to Chapin Town Council, which has the final say.

More than 100 people attended a Chapin Planning Commission work session last week. Most of them appeared to oppose the project.

The main concern for most was an increase in traffic and more congestion. The developer will be required to provide a traffic impact study for the project, but the study had not been given to the town as of this week, officials said.

“I think it’s a terrible idea. The infrastructure alone here cannot handle 240 units with 600 parking spaces,” Chapin resident Gerard Del Prete said.

The plans for the rural area of Chapin creates a bit of tension for residents, according to Del Prete, because a lot of people who live there are older or have retired. They want to move away from busier streets and the city.

He compared the apartments and commercial properties to his former home on Staten Island, New York.

“I moved out of the city to get away from the city. I don’t want the city following,” Del Prete said.

“Don’t New York my Chapin, it’s that simple, I moved here to get away from it,” Del Prete said.

The 2020 census showed that Chapin’s population increased 25.2% between 2010 and 2020, to 1,809 people.

Another concern raised by residents is that the complex would increase school enrollment. Area schools include Piney Woods Elementary, Chapin Middle, Chapin Intermediate and Chapin High. As of the 2021-2022 school year, Chapin High was up to 90% capacity, Chapin Middle was at 75.3%, Chapin Intermediate was at 85.2%, and Piney Woods Elementary was at 57.73%, according to Lexington-Richland 5.

“This proposed apartment complex could adversely impact all of District 5 because Chapin High School is already near capacity,” school board member Catherine Huddle wrote on Facebook.

Armada Development has two projects in the Midlands already. One is ‘Waters on Fairfield’ and the other is ‘Villages at Congaree Pointe’. The company’s website says it caters apartments for moderate and working low-income people and families.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Why some are saying 'Yes, in my backyard'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A recent report by a non-profit organization, Up For Growth, found South Carolina's Housing deficit has reached 12,000 homes, ranking 32nd in the United States. CEO Mike Kingsella said low supply drives up more than just housing prices. "We've seen more and more folks falling into...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapin, SC
Business
Lexington County, SC
Business
Chapin, SC
Real Estate
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Government
City
Chapin, SC
News19 WLTX

Portions of Camden will see water line upgrades in September

CAMDEN, S.C. — Stacks of PVC pipes sit in a grassy field on Broad Street in Camden. These pipes will soon be installed in portions of the city. "Basically, your existing water lines have extended past their serviceable life span," said City of Camden Project Engineer Caleb Frase. "They are very old and needed replacing."
CAMDEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#High School#School Board#Rural Area#Urban Construction#Armada Development#Chapin Town Council
WIS-TV

Richland One hold meeting to discuss concerns in district

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland One Board of School Commissioners held a meeting on Tuesday, July 26, at the Stevenson Administration Building. Parents voiced their opinions on topics like the reassignment of Dr. Ericka Hursey from Lower Richland High School. Parents at the meeting believe Dr. Ericka Hursey has...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Schools face staffing shortages heading into new year

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — Richland School District Two says it’s facing dozens of staffing shortages heading into the new school year, and it’s working to fill those vacant positions as quickly as they can. They are hoping Tuesday’s career fair will help do just that. ABC...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
The Post and Courier

Deaths of 2 people at West Columbia-area home under investigation

COLUMBIA — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths of two people at a West Columbia-area home. Crime scene investigators are collecting potential evidence and detectives are questioning neighbors as well as other people who may have information related to the case. The two people, who...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

ON THE ROAD: NoMa neighborhood houses of Columbia’s hidden gems

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If gas prices have you less eager to go on the road, you’re not alone. Luckily, there’s many things to do right here in Columbia. “We are trying to get people out here to see that it’s a fun night to hang out. Bring your family. Bring you friends,” said Mazie Cook, founder of NoMa Warehouse.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

Car floor mat manufacturer to set up facility in Midlands, bring in 41 new jobs

A manufacturing company that specializes in car floor mats and other automotive materials is planning to set up shop in the Midlands. Kuntai announced Tuesday that it will establish a facility this fall in Orangeburg County. It will be located at 152 Regional Parkway, building F. According to a release from Gov. Henry McMaster’s office, the facility will “allow the company to produce floor mats and will be used as a base to further expand its business in the North American market.”
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com

A Most Magnificent Mile – Take a Summer Day Trip to West Columbia’s Beautiful and Natural Riverwalk

West Columbia’s Riverwalk may be the perfect destination for you. It provides a wonderful and educational record of the development of the area. Riverwalk is a wooded trail that runs parallel to the ancient flowing waters of the Congaree River. Riverwalk is something of a museum that chronicles the history, defines geography, and boasts of the abundant wildlife that thrives in the river and on its banks. A visit is a great summer activity.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Bridging Columbia Applications Now Open

Columbia, SC - Bridging Columbia is accepting applications for the fall 2022 class. The professional development program provides training to African Americans under 40 and prepares participants to serve on nonprofit boards and commissions. Applications for the upcoming class are open now until Monday, August 8, 2022. Bridging Columbia, now...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Online map shows citizens in the Midlands where to find free and fresh food

The City of Columbia and the Columbia Food Policy Committee created a food access geographic system (GIS) map listing various locations where individuals and families can access healthy food. The map includes grocery stores, farmer's markets, food pantries, FoodShare produce box sites and free summer meal locations for youth ages 18 and below.
COLUMBIA, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
5K+
Followers
468
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy