Proposed apartment complex raises traffic, school concerns in Chapin

A site plan submitted to the Chapin Planning Commission shows how a 240-unit apartment complex would be organized. Armada Development

Many Chapin residents are opposing a 240-unit apartment complex planned for the Lexington County town because of concerns about increased traffic and rising school enrollment.

Armada Development is asking Chapin officials to rezone land on Amicks Ferry Road near Broomstraw Road to allow construction of the complex. The company said in documents submitted to the town that it wants to expand housing options in Chapin and grow the local economy.

The complex would be built on 13.62 acres and would include apartments and neighborhood commercial space, according to documents. Land dedicated for commercial space would range from 10,000 square feet to 25,000 square feet.

Amenities at the complex would include a dog park, event space, playground, and swimming pool, according to the documents. Plans call for about 600 parking spaces.

Town officials say consideration of the plan is in the early stages, and the planning commission is waiting on the developer to submit the full official proposal. After that is received, the planning commission and developer will decide whether to send the plans to Chapin Town Council, which has the final say.

More than 100 people attended a Chapin Planning Commission work session last week. Most of them appeared to oppose the project.

The main concern for most was an increase in traffic and more congestion. The developer will be required to provide a traffic impact study for the project, but the study had not been given to the town as of this week, officials said.

“I think it’s a terrible idea. The infrastructure alone here cannot handle 240 units with 600 parking spaces,” Chapin resident Gerard Del Prete said.

The plans for the rural area of Chapin creates a bit of tension for residents, according to Del Prete, because a lot of people who live there are older or have retired. They want to move away from busier streets and the city.

He compared the apartments and commercial properties to his former home on Staten Island, New York.

“I moved out of the city to get away from the city. I don’t want the city following,” Del Prete said.

“Don’t New York my Chapin, it’s that simple, I moved here to get away from it,” Del Prete said.

The 2020 census showed that Chapin’s population increased 25.2% between 2010 and 2020, to 1,809 people.

Another concern raised by residents is that the complex would increase school enrollment. Area schools include Piney Woods Elementary, Chapin Middle, Chapin Intermediate and Chapin High. As of the 2021-2022 school year, Chapin High was up to 90% capacity, Chapin Middle was at 75.3%, Chapin Intermediate was at 85.2%, and Piney Woods Elementary was at 57.73%, according to Lexington-Richland 5.

“This proposed apartment complex could adversely impact all of District 5 because Chapin High School is already near capacity,” school board member Catherine Huddle wrote on Facebook.

Armada Development has two projects in the Midlands already. One is ‘Waters on Fairfield’ and the other is ‘Villages at Congaree Pointe’. The company’s website says it caters apartments for moderate and working low-income people and families.