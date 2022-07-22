ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

1 dead, 18 families displaced when fire tears through East Orange apartment building

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

One person died in a stubborn, smoky three-alarm fire that tore through an apartment building in New Jersey early Friday.

The blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. at the Villa, an apartment building on Prospect Street in East Orange, and was still burning more than eight hours later.

Heavy flames quickly spread through the four-story structure and through the roof, spewing smoke that could be seen for miles.

Sections collapsed as firefighters battled the fire, and dozens of residents were evacuated before the fire was finally declared under control at 9 a.m.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that an elderly woman died in the blaze.

Her name has not yet been released.

Johny Fernandez reports from the scene on Prospect Street as firefighters continued to battle the flames.

Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene.

"I saw people running up the street to Prospect Street, and they're like, 'There's a fire, there's a fire in the back of the building,'" one man said. "And I went out on my fire escape, and that's when I saw the building go up in flames."

Five firefighters were treated for minor injuries at University Hospital, while six residents were treated by EMS at the scene.

Mayor Ted Green's office said the fire displaced 18 families.

The East Orange Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross are providing direct aid to the victims.

A temporary shelter has been set up a block from the fire scene at Edward T. Bowser, Sr., Elementary School, located at 180 Lincoln Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Tips to beat the heat, where to find cooling centers as temperatures rise across New York City area

New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

----------

*
Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police say Cherry Davis, 69, was killed in East Orange fire

EAST ORANGE, N.J. - There's new information on a deadly fire in New Jersey. Police have identified the victim as 69-year-old Cherry Davis. Flames ripped through the building on Prospect Street in East Orange early Friday morning. Investigators say firefighters were able to rescue several people, but Davis was trapped inside her third floor apartment. According to the preliminary investigation, the fire may have been started when a vehicle caught fire near the building. 
EAST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Victim of East Orange fatal fire identified at 69-year-old woman

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced July 26 that the victim of a fatal fire on Friday, July 22, has been identified as Cherry Davis, 69, of East Orange. The three-alarm fire broke out at...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
East Orange, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
East Orange, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in East 28th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a broad day-light shooting on East 28th Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 28th Street and 7th Avenue at around 1:58 p.m. Police said he arrived at Saint Joseph’s...
PATERSON, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Two Arrests Made in Fatal Bergen-Lafayette Shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Bergen-Lafayette. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Quadre Domnie, 21, of Jersey City, and Jekhi Wade, 19, of North Plainfield, have been charged in the killing of Kyle Howard, 34, of Newark. On June 12 at approximately...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ABCNY

Man found dead in Brooklyn driveway; police investigating

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was found dead in a driveway in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to officials. Police say the man was discovered unconscious and lying on the driveway at 931 72nd Street in Dyker Heights around 11:30 a.m. "I'm traumatized. Really. All night long I'm going...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Green
New Jersey 101.5

Arrest made in targeted shooting of Plainfield, NJ teen in Harlem

NEW YORK — A 17-year-old is charged in the death of Plainfield resident Justin Streeter, who was shot in the head during a visit to his former Manhattan neighborhood. Streeter, 14, and a 15-year-old were shot on July 20 as they left a deli on East 128th Street in Harlem. The boys ran toward parked cars when Streeter was struck and fell to the ground while the older teen ran for help. Streeter was pronounced dead several hours later. Police said Streeter had been targeted.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Video of hit-and-run by Jersey City councilwoman released

Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise didn’t slow down after she struck a cyclist who ran a red light at a Jersey City intersection last week, closed-circuit television video footage made public by city officials Tuesday afternoon revealed. The 3-minute video showing the intersection of Forrest Street and Martin Luther...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Area#Apartment Building#Accident#University Hospital#Ems#The American Red Cross
ABCNY

Family sues funeral home for $50M after wrong body placed in casket, nearly buried in mother's grave

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family is suing a funeral home after it was revealed mid-ceremony that their loved one wasn't the person inside the casket. The family of 93-year-old Kyung Ja Kim has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the Central Funeral Home of New Jersey and Blackley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Ridgefield for putting another woman's body inside of their mother's casket.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
News 12

Authorities probe fatal shooting of man in Bayonne

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit and the Bayonne Police Department are probing the fatal shooting of a man in the area of Avenue A and West 21st Street. This is a breaking story. Stay with News 12 for the latest.
BAYONNE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Youtube
NJ.com

Man fatally shot, woman stabbed to death minutes apart in Newark, police say

A woman was stabbed to death and a man was fatally shot in Newark in separate incidents that happened just minutes apart from each other on Saturday, investigators said. The man, identified Monday as 31-year-old Tameel Grimes, of Newark, was found shot at 12:22 a.m. on the 300 block of New Street and was pronounced dead just over a half hour later, according to a joint statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Newark Police Department.
NEWARK, NJ
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
114K+
Followers
13K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy