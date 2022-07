Ivana Trump missed out on being wooed by the cream of the British aristocracy after avoiding payments on a redecoration of the Plaza Hotel carried out by a titled Brit. Sir Humphry Wakefield, who is an expert on antiques and architecture whose company specializes in the perfect reproduction of important furniture, has revealed that he declined to pass-on letters inquiring about Ivana from the UK's great-and-the-good after she dazzled them with a trip to Claridge's Hotel in London during the late 1980s.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO