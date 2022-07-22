BURN RESTRICTIONS IN EFFECT AS OF JULY 22, 2022
******************************************************. AREA FIRE MARSHALS AND SURROUNDING CITIES ENACT BURN RESTRICTIONS. ******************************************************. Fire Danger Burn Restriction. Although we have seen unseasonably lower temperatures and more rain, the Spokane Metro Area is still at risk for fire this summer. Fire Marshals from Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), City of Spokane Fire...www.spokanevalleyfire.com
Comments / 0