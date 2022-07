Click here to read the full article. Bruce Springsteen fans have been asking to hear from the artist or his camp directly in the wake of a firestorm over extremely variable ticket costs for a 2023 U.S. tour that has gone on sale last week and this week. On Tuesday, six days into the controversy over “platinum” ticket prices — which had initially gone as high as $4,000-5,000 — Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, spoke up to defend the way the ticketing had rolled out. “In pricing tickets for this tour, we looked carefully at what our peers have been doing,” Landau...

MUSIC ・ 28 MINUTES AGO