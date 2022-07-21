ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

7 Alternative Investments That Can Lift Your Portfolio

By Tony Dong
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith stocks and bonds both down, consider precious metals, commodities, real estate or U.S. Treasurys. These investments are great additions for diversifying a traditional portfolio of stocks, bonds and cash. Traditional portfolio management principles dictate that there are three general asset classes: stocks, bonds and cash. Investors can mix...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Consumers confidence slides for third straight month in July

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence slid again in July higher prices for food, gas and just about everything else continued to weigh on Americans. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 95.7 in July from 98.4 in June, largely due to consumer anxiety over the current economic conditions, particularly four-decade high inflation. It’s the lowest reading since February of 2021. The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — fell from 147.2 to 141.3. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark borrowing rate again Wednesday — possibly by another three-quarters of a point — in an effort to combat the persistent inflation that settled in during the pandemic. The U.S. central bank has already raised rates by a combined 1.25% since May and it’s already cooled a once red-hot housing market as mortgage rates tick higher.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Millennial Money: Can job-hopping help retirement savings?

Millennials have been coined the “job-hopping generation,” and I’ve contributed to that stereotype. I started my career at 22 and have job-hopped almost every year since. For many of those years, I was young and restless, and there was another part of me looking for more fulfilling work and pay that reflected what I was worth. In some ways, changing jobs set back my retirement savings. There are things I wish I’d learned earlier, like how to start retirement planning, the importance of developing high-demand skills, and the art of negotiating benefits. But it has also helped me improve my earnings. Once “lifestyle creep” — when your income increases and your spending habits do, too — stopped getting the best of me, earning more meant I could save more for retirement. Here are a few scenarios where job-hopping can help your retirement savings, and where it may hurt. YES — IF YOU’RE IMPROVING EARNING POTENTIAL
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

Volkswagen Investors Split on Whether Porsche IPO Should Go Ahead - Bernstein Poll

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen investors polled by Bernstein Research were split on whether an IPO of sportscar brand Porsche should go ahead after Friday's announcement of a leadership change at the helm of Europe's top carmaker, results showed on Tuesday. In the poll of 58 investors conducted Sunday to Monday,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks And Bonds#Alternative Investments#Derivatives#Investment
US News and World Report

Analysis: Colgate, Tide Maker P&G Rejig Price Tactics to Keep Cash-Strapped Shoppers

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The makers of everyday staples such as Colgate toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper are readying new strategies to keep cash-strapped consumers buying pricier products as the threat of recession looms, executives have told investors. Manufacturers of household staples are also now spending more on discounts and...
RETAIL
US News and World Report

Oil Rises $2 as Dollar Eases, Market Wary of Fed

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose about $2 on Monday, bolstered by supply fears, a dip in the U.S. dollar and early strength in equity markets, but prices seesawed as some worried fuel demand could weaken if the Federal Reserve raises U.S. interest rates too aggressively. Brent crude futures for September...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Russian Rouble Falls Past 58 Vs Dollar as Market Takes Stock of Rate Cut

MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble fell past 58 against the dollar in jittery Moscow trade on Monday, adjusting to the central bank's decision on Friday to cut interest rates, and as a rouble-supportive tax-payment period reaches its peak. By 1339 GMT, the rouble was 1.3% weaker against the dollar at...
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

GE Posts Higher Earnings on Recovery in Aviation Industry

CHICAGO (Reuters) -General Electric Co on Tuesday surprised Wall Street with higher quarterly profit and positive cash flow as recovery in the aviation industry propelled its jet engine business, sending its shares higher in premarket trading. The Boston-based industrial conglomerate reiterated that its full-year results were on track to hit...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
US News and World Report

UPS Beats Profit Estimates Despite Lower Volumes

(Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as more expensive deliveries helped the largest U.S. parcel carrier to offset a decline in volumes. The return of foot traffic to malls and bricks-and-mortar stores caused a surge in e-commerce to dissipate, resulting in volume declines...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

GM Affirms 2022 Profit Outlook, but Shares Drop as Net Income Sinks 40%

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Tuesday reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook on an expected surge in demand and said it was curbing spending and hiring ahead of a potential economic slowdown, but a 40% drop in its quarterly net income disappointed, sending shares lower in premarket trading. The...
DETROIT, MI
US News and World Report

Thailand Approves $748 Million Support Measures Amid Higher Inflation

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved additional support measures worth 27.4 billion baht ($748.23 million) to ease cost of living pressures and sustain consumption, amid rising inflation, the finance ministry said. The measures to run during September-October include 21.2 billion baht for 26.5 million people, or 800 baht...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Lindt & Spruengli Raises Guidance, Starts Buyback

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Tuesday raised its sales guidance and unveiled a 1 billion Swiss franc ($1.04 billion) share buyback programme after first-half net profit jumped 36% to 138.4 million francs. It said it now expected 2022 organic sales growth of 8-10% with an...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Cryptoverse: What Crisis? Venture Capitalists Bet Big on Crypto

(Reuters) - It's not all doom and gloom. Even as the crypto sector shivers in the bleak winter, venture capitalists are pouring money into digital currency and blockchain startups at a pace that's set to outstrip last year's record. In the first half of the year, VCs bet $17.5 billion...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

South Korea Plans Financial Tool to Head off Crises

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's top financial regulator unveiled on Tuesday a draft plan for supporting distressed financial companies to prevent failures, rather than waiting to bail them out after they had defaulted and caused economic damage. Under the plan, a credit facility run by the Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy