Moline, IL

Moline gun buyback event complete with meltdown of guns

KWQC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Coal Valley Veteran's Memorial Park project fundraiser is Sunday....

www.kwqc.com

KWQC

‘Pack the Bus’ school supply drive returns for 4th year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The “Pack the Bus” program from Genesis Health System is back for its fourth year of collecting school supplies for local students. In the first three years, the program collected 27,311 school items valued at nearly $47,000 from the public and Genesis employees. Shirley Gusta,...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police confirm overnight shooting investigation in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police confirmed they are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight. Police have not given exact details on where the shooting took place but, just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers were on scene in the West 40th and Division streets, or Woodland Apartments. This is a...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Simply Stork Baby Co.

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -PSL introduces viewers to a local business entrepreneur and mother of 5 who has an eye for design and a talent for sewing. Simply Stork Baby Co. was born of this combination. And it doesn’t hurt that her last name just happens to be ‘Stork’!
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Danndee Flowers in Aledo

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) -It’s a u-pick flower farm where visitors can unwind and enjoy a day filled with sunshine and fresh air in a beautiful rural setting. Katie Danner, Danndee Flowers, talks about the large farm that is about a 35-minute drive from the Quad Cities. There is nearly three football fields worth of space filled with flowers (and fun) for all to enjoy.
ALEDO, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Moline, IL
Government
City
Moline, IL
KWQC

Fire crews respond to Davenport home Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded to a home early Tuesday in the 700 block of West 48th Street. According to fire officials, there were some combustibles on the stove of the home and the fire was out when firefighters arrived. Firefighters were able to push smoke out of the home, fire officials said.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Verizon backpack giveaway is Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A fully stocked backpack is the foundation of the back-to-school scene. But backpacks---along with the supplies inside---are not cheep. That’s why Verizon has stepped up again this year with their “10th Annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway” happening Sunday, July 31 from 1-4 p.m. at participating stores.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Hundreds sign petition against converting 1-ways into 2-ways

A proposal from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to convert 3rd and 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way traffic isn’t making everyone happy. A petition to keep them the same started circulating Wednesday. Organizer Bruce Goacher and his family – owners of Sweet Delite on 4th Street,...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Gun violence in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The City of Davenport has launched a new way that the municipality and police will work with the community to find solutions to address gun violence. So far this year, Davenport has had three homicides, 19 non-fatal shootings, and 97 shots-fired incidents. In the last 4 years, 2020 had the most homicides at 12 as well as the most shots-fired incidents at 282. 2021 saw the most shootings with a victim at 44.
DAVENPORT, IA
#Guns#Kwqc#Cdt Coal Valley Veteran#State Softball Updated
KWQC

Lighting tests on new I-74 bridge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Lighting tests will be running for 30 days on the new I-74 bridge. Contractors have installed all of the lighting components on the new bridge. The staff at the cities of Bettendorf and Moline have been trained to operate the new lighting scenes. A media release...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: “Meet Tacoma”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Meet Tacoma!. Jo Nicholson, Humane Society of Scott County, introduces us to Tacoma, a stray dog with a sad story that needs a happy ending (and forever home). He is reliably housebroken, neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped pit bull mix. Nicholson also elaborates on the “Whisker Warrior” monthly...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Looking For Fun In Illinois And Iowa This Week? Check Out Our Weekly FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Painting Parties, Cake At RIBCO, Spicy Comedy And More In This Week’s Fun10!Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Second man wanted in Rock Island fatal shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A second man is wanted on murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Rock island on July 15, according to police. Rock Island police responded around 9:50 p.m. July 15 to the 1300 block of 4th 1/2 Street for a reported shooting, police said.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
News Break
Politics
KWQC

All-in-one kitchen appliance assistant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Guest Olivia Baker has a family of six that eats a lot of food. Baker introduces the audience to Thermomix TM6, an all-in-one kitchen appliance (some call it a robot) that can transform life in the kitchen. From meal planning to shopping for ingredients to the actual...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Man arrested in connection to fire in Silvis

A 20 year old Silvis man has been arrested concerning a fire over the weekend. On Saturday, July 23rd at approximately 8:15 p.m., Silvis Police responded to an apartment building located at 118 10th Street for a noise complaint. While on scene to investigate the noise complaint, officers were made aware of a fire coming […]
SILVIS, IL
KWQC

Tri-City Jewish Center opens time capsule placed in 1949

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - In 1949, members of the Tri-City Jewish Center created a time capsule that was then placed into the cornerstone of their building. Now, 73 years later, the time capsule has been opened. Members of the Jewish community in the Quad Cities gathered at the Word...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

IA man arrested for aggravated fleeing & eluding

A Burlington man was arrested for aggravated fleeing and eluding, excessive speeding, driving without a license and other charges. On July 22 at approximately 7:20 p.m., a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Tyler E. Green, 23, on U.S. 34 for a traffic violation. According to a press release, Green would not stop for the deputy. The deputy was able to pull in front of Green and slow Green to a stop. When the deputy exited his squad car, Green fled. The deputy attempted to stop Green again, but Green continued to flee. Due to safety concerns about traffic and Green’s driving, the deputy discontinued the pursuit.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Overnight Galesburg shooting sends 1 to hospital and ‘several’ vehicles hit

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department responded to a shooting at 2051 Grand Avenue, early Sunday morning. According to a media release, officers responded to a shooting at the Grand Tap around 1:30 a.m. Sometime later, a gunshot victim arrived at the Emergency Room at St. Mary’s Medical Center. They were eventually transported to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria for treatment.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

1 injured in overnight shooting in Galesburg

The Galesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a shooting overnight. At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24, officers responded to a shooting at the Grand Tap, located at 2051 Grand Avenue. Upon arrival, several vehicles were observed with bullet holes. A short time later, a victim arrived at the emergency room at OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center for treatment.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

1 person in custody after Rock Island police chase car into Davenport

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Police Department took one person into custody after a chase led officers to Davenport, Sunday afternoon. According to a press release, around 5:24 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of 13th Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers saw a white Hyundai Sonata driving recklessly and tried to make a traffic stop.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC man faces felony charges after Wednesday gunfire

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a suspect after gunfire Wednesday in a neighborhood. On July 20, shortly before 5:30 p.m., Moline Police received multiple 911 calls from residents in the area of 55th Street Court and 34th Avenue reporting a man with a gun, according to a news release from Moline Police. Several callers reported a man with a gun near 54th Street Court going in between houses and cutting through yards.
MOLINE, IL

