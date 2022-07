A mining company wants to extract lithium from old oil and gas wells in Grand County. Used in electronics such as batteries, demand for the metal is expected to grow. Companies are exploring deposits across the country, including the Paradox Basin in Southeastern Utah. Today on the news, the potential – and risks – of using old oil infrastructure in the transition to a greener economy. Plus, an annual Ute athletic tradition is coming back to our region. And, a recent wildfire left a smoky taste and smell in a Colorado town’s water.

GRAND COUNTY, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO