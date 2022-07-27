ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS5 stock – live: Very, Argos and Game restocks continue after selling out at PS Direct

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOFHV_0gohEsLs00

Update 22 July: The PS5 is in stock at Game , Very and the BT Shop . The digital edition console is in stock at some branches of Argos , with disc edition bundles available, too. The standalone console sold out at PlayStation Direct earlier this afternoon, but it could restock at Smyths Toys soon. Read on for more information.

Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.

Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading the charge.

We expect this avalanche of console restocks to continue throughout the summer. But while restocks have become more frequent, buying a console on its own is still a challenge, with retailers preferring to restock bundles over the standalone console – those sell out in the blink of an eye. Digital consoles – bundles included – are even more difficult to find, and have basically vanished from the face of the earth.

If you’re still hunting down the elusive PlayStation 5, we’ve got one tip for you – sit yourself down on this liveblog and watch for your real-time alerts. Our aim is to secure you a next-gen machine, whether that’s a bundle, or a standalone disc or digital edition console, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to nab alongside your new console, plus the latest game reviews .

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Check stock from US PS5 retailers below:

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

This $25 Side Table From Five Below Has a Built-In Bluetooth Speaker

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Although Five Below has their name for their variety of products priced under $5, the store does carry products that are, in fact, over $5. Ranging from $10 to $30, there’s an abundance of tech products that have been a part of the company’s Five Beyond plan, including a side table with a built-in bluetooth speaker that went viral on TikTok.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 is still on sale at Amazon

Amazon’s Apple Watch deals for Prime Day are officially over, but the retailer is still offering a $79 discount for the GPS, 45mm version of the Apple Watch Series 7, which brings its price down to $350 from its sticker price of $429. If you missed the chance to buy the smartwatch from Amazon’s annual shopping event, don’t worry because the opportunity is still here — you just have to hurry because the deal may get taken down at any time.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Out#Game Console#Game Reviews#Ps Store#Video Game#Ps Direct#The Bt Shop#Playstation Direct#Smyths Toys#Digital
pocketnow.com

Samsung Smart TVs are getting up to 26 percent savings on select models

Today’s deals start with several Samsung smart TVs that are currently on sale. Savings start with the 43-Inch Class QLED Q6 Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum Smart TV that is now available for just $449. This product won’t reveal any instant savings or a price tag on its landing page, but that’s because Amazon’s price is lower than the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. In other words, we already took the time to add this product to our cart just to tell you that you will get $151 savings if you choose to purchase this 43-inch smart TV that usually sells for $600.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for just $398 at Walmart today

The 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is yours for an affordable $398 under the available Walmart TV deals, after a $402 discount that halves its original price of $800. We’re not sure how long this offer will last, but given the massive price cut, it could disappear at any moment. If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup with a 65-inch screen but you’re on a tight budget, you shouldn’t pass up on this opportunity to buy the TCL 4-Series 4K TV for a very cheap price.
ELECTRONICS
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
Apple Insider

Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale: MacBooks from $899, TVs as low as $79, $170 off Beats

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Best Buy is pulling out all the stops in a bid to deliver the steepest savings ahead ofPrime Day, with current MacBook Pros $200 off, Dyson vacuums $100 off and even Apple's iPhone 13 Pro discounted.
TECHNOLOGY
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Announces New In-Store PS5 Restock

GameStop has announced a new PS5 restock for the weekend, allowing for a new wave of potential current-gen console owners! It seems like PlayStation 5s are becoming more and more available as GameStop seems to be increasing the frequency of these different restocks. Whether or not this actually means anything for if or when they'll become available on store shelves and actually be able to stay there and not immediately sell out is a mystery at the moment. Nonetheless, GameStop's last PS5 restock was about a week ago, meaning the retailer is getting its hands on plenty of consoles on a regular basis.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Nintendo Switch Exclusives Include Free 12 Month Subscription to Switch Online

If you are new to the Nintendo Switch or you don't have one of the exclusive titles listed below, you'll be able to score a free 1 year subscription to Switch Online for free thanks to GameStop. They've paired a collection of popular Nintendo Switch exclusives with a 12 month membership to the service. What's more, three of the five eligible games are on sale to begin with. These titles include the following:
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

GTA 6 Is Reportedly Cleaning Up Its Act

The "Grand Theft Auto" series — and to a certain extent, Rockstar Games — has been in need of a change for quite a while. If recent reports prove to be accurate, it sounds like both the beloved action franchise and the company that puts it out are finally cleaning up their acts in surprising ways.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New GTA Online Cars Spotted Ahead of Full Reveal

There's a new GTA Online update on the way, and in case you hadn't heard, it's bringing with it some more vehicles that'll be available for purchase. We know some broad details about some of those, but not specifics just yet. The newest trailer for the Criminal Enterprises update as well as some images shared on Rockstar Games' newswire posts appear to have shown off some of the new cars already, however, and players have taken notice.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

UK Daily Deals: PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Back in Stock at Amazon

PS5 consoles are slowly becoming more and more available in the UK, with several stores restocking every week, and Amazon has the console in stock at least twice every month at the moment. There's also a significantly longer window in which to buy one now, so you've got a few hours to mull it over before the stock disappears for a week or so. If you want one, you can buy the PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Disc or Digital bundle right now at Amazon, for £499.99, or £409.99 respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Controllers Discounted on Amazon for Limited Time

Xbox -- via Amazon and the Microsoft Store -- have discounted a variety of their first-party controllers for Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. More specifically the Carbon Black, Robot White, Pulse Red, Shock Blue, and Electric Volt controllers have all been discounted, to a variety of prices, for a limited time. How limited this window is, we don't know.
VIDEO GAMES
Phone Arena

Samsung's powerful Galaxy Tab S8+ is on sale at an incredible discount

Well, this came out of nowhere. Unveiled less than six months ago and properly released in April at a starting price of $900 after some initial production issues and unexpectedly high early demand, one of the best Android tablets around is all of a sudden available at only $619.99. That's...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Microsoft speeds up Xbox boot times by more than 50% in latest update

Microsoft is speeding up the Xbox Series X boot time, the director of Xbox has confirmed. The latest Xbox console has always featured a faster boot time than its predecessors. However, now, users can boot up their console up to five seconds faster. There is a catch, though, as you’ll need to use the Energy Saver mode to activate it.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy