“Crafts for a Cause” Fundraiser Held at Burley Oak

HARRINGTON, Del.- Many people come from all over to visit the Delaware State Fair. 47 ABC caught up with some of those fairgoers to ask them their favorite traditions. They told us there’s not just one in particular thing that draws them back each year. We’re told with all the rides, vendors, and food there’s just so much to do. And, each time they come they’re able to make new memories with friends and family.

4 DAYS AGO