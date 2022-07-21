“Crafts for a Cause” Fundraiser Held at Burley Oak

Out of all the amazing food available in Ocean City, sometimes a cold sub or sandwich is just what you need. Subs are the perfect quick meal and great picnic companions. Whether you're on your lunch break or headed to the beach, here are four local sub shops in Ocean City where you can order delicious sandwiches made with the freshest ingredients.
There's nothing like a juicy steak for dinner, especially when it's paired with delicious sides, your favorite drink, and cooked exactly the way you like it. If you're looking for a place to enjoy a steak dinner, here are a few locally-owned places in Ocean City that won't disappoint.
FENWICK ISLAND – Citing concerns from commercial property owners, two proposed ordinance amendments relating to parking and mechanical equipment will return to a Fenwick committee for review. In a public hearing held last Friday, several members of the Fenwick Island business community came before the town council to share...
If you’re looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience it’s about time you visited one of these eight highly-rated buffets in Maryland. Whether you like classic American comfort food or Asian cuisine, you’ll be sure to find your new favorite restaurant on this list.
FENWICK ISLAND – A $350,000 grant award will allow the town to move forward with dredging activities in the Little Assawoman Bay. In a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting last Friday, Councilman Bill Rymer, chair of the town’s dredging committee, announced the municipality had been granted a $350,000 award from the Delaware Community Reinvestment Fund to support ongoing dredging activities.
HARRINGTON, Del.- Many people come from all over to visit the Delaware State Fair. 47 ABC caught up with some of those fairgoers to ask them their favorite traditions. They told us there’s not just one in particular thing that draws them back each year. We’re told with all the rides, vendors, and food there’s just so much to do. And, each time they come they’re able to make new memories with friends and family.
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - You've heard of Chincoteague ponies, but how about Chincoteague Seacrets?. Chincoteague is getting its own version of the popular Ocean City, Md., bar and grill, which will be located on the southern end of the island. The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, according to Seacrets owner Leighton...
Be prepared to be amazed. Captivating home with room for the whole family. Private oasis featuring a sun filled naturally lit open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout the main living area. Three Bedroom plus study or additional 4th bedroom, large sunroom with outside entrance, chef kitchen with quartz counter tops and craftsman cabinets, sunny breakfast room, custom stone hearth fireplace in great room, master bedroom suite with walk in closets and deluxe bath, extensive crown moldings, archways and so much more. Very private back yard ideal for entertaining featuring a large deck, covered gazebo, patio, pool, beach area, fire pit and walkways.
NANTICOKE, Md.- A Salisbury man caught a young shark in the Nanticoke River last weekend. Will Calpino, who caught the shark on Saturday, said it's not rare for them to be in the Nanticoke River, but it was unexpected. "Originally we thought it was a catfish just because of the...
PIctured: Seacrets Ocean City, Md. location. Chincoteague is getting its own version of the popular Ocean City, Md., bar and grill Seacrets, which will be located on the southern end of the island. The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, according to Seacrets owner Leighton Moore. He said the Seacrets Chincoteague...
GEORGETOWN, Del. - South of Georgetown, off the Route 9 bypass, sits the Marvel Museum at the Georgetown Historical Society. The museum is a look back in time at the history of Sussex County. In one corner of the property is a look at the county's connection to the Civil...
Whether you're craving a single patty with cheese or a triple-decker heart attack on a bun with all the fixings, Salisbury and the surrounding area has some of the juiciest, tastiest burgers you'll ever have the pleasure of biting into. If you're looking for a place to get your burger fix, check out these places in and around Salisbury you'll want to visit more than once.
With deepest sadness we share the passing of our dear friend, Debbie Hudson at Cape May Peanut Butter. All of us at Cape May Food Tours will forever miss you, your bright smile, your sunny disposition, your warmth and friendship. Our hearts go out to your family, and all those who are hurting hearing of your passing. You were a blessing to all of us. ❤️
An unattended stovetop that was left inside a Maryland kitchen made a hot day even hotter as it caused $100,000 in damage to a single-family home in Dorchester County, state officials announced. Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, crews from multiple agencies responded to a Washington Street home...
I’m a person who has a mammogram once a year. As part of routine preventative health care, I also have a colonoscopy procedure in accordance with the national standards for frequency. Although only 8% of newly diagnosed cancers are colon cancers, early detection and treatment dramatically reduces death rates. So colonoscopies are very valuable and I would want to continue to have them as recommended.
DEWEY BEACH, DE – A Lyft Driver is being investigated after terminating a ride and running over one of his customers in Dewey Beach, the Delaware State Police said tonight. The incident happened at around 1:44 am on Sunday morning on southbound Coastal Highway (Route 1) in the area of Anchors Way, Dewey Beach, DE.
Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ELLENDALE, Del.- One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash Saturday night in the Ellendale area. Delaware State Police say just after 10 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by a Georgetown man, 28, was speeding on northbound Rt. 113 just south of Beach Hwy. The man made an aggressive lane change to avoid hitting a car in front of him, and lost control. The car began rotate clockwise and went off the east edge of the highway hitting the right side of an unoccupied and disabled 2016 Ford Explorer on a private drive.
