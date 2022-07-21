OC Fire Department’s Junior Firefighter Camp Held

Groundbreaking for a new police station in the Town of Millsboro could happen this fall. Town leaders and Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway began discussing the need for a new police station in 2018. Now Calloway says that plan is coming together. “It is out to bid currently. And it...
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Fire Department is announcing brand new openings for positions at the department. These positions include firefighter and paramedic positions. They say the positions will help save lives and safeguard the community. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Out of all the amazing food available in Ocean City, sometimes a cold sub or sandwich is just what you need. Subs are the perfect quick meal and great picnic companions. Whether you're on your lunch break or headed to the beach, here are four local sub shops in Ocean City where you can order delicious sandwiches made with the freshest ingredients.
FENWICK ISLAND – Citing concerns from commercial property owners, two proposed ordinance amendments relating to parking and mechanical equipment will return to a Fenwick committee for review. In a public hearing held last Friday, several members of the Fenwick Island business community came before the town council to share...
The oppressive heat over the weekend and a lack of heat emergency shelters Georgetown led to action by the First State Community Action Agency and the Springboard Collaborative. The groups managed to arrange a cooling center on Sunday helping 37 homeless people get indoors in Georgetown between 11 am to...
ANNAPOLIS, Md.- Governor Larry Hogan Saturday proclaimed Sunday, July 24, as ‘Officer Spencer Wiersberg Day’ in honor of the late Officer Spencer Wiersberg of the Fruitland Police Department. Wiersberg passed away in early 2020 following a battle with bone cancer. July 24 would have been his 26th birthday.
DAGSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for 62-year-old Sylvanus Lofland of Dagsboro. Police say Lofland was last seen on July 10th in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or located him have been unsuccessful. Police say there is concern for his safety and well-being.
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early Sunday morning on southbound Coastal Highway (Route 1) in the area of Anchors Way, Dewey Beach, DE. On July 24, 2022, at approximately 1:44 a.m., the victim and five of his friends hired a “Lyft” driver to pick...
Rehoboth Beach Dental recently announced that Dominic Prestipino, DDS, has joined its practice and is accepting new patients at the Rehoboth office. Born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Prestipino is committed to serving the healthcare needs of his local community. “I am excited to return home and contribute to the quality of life in our growing small-town community,” he said.
ELLENDALE, Del.- One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash Saturday night in the Ellendale area. Delaware State Police say just after 10 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, driven by a Georgetown man, 28, was speeding on northbound Rt. 113 just south of Beach Hwy. The man made an aggressive lane change to avoid hitting a car in front of him, and lost control. The car began rotate clockwise and went off the east edge of the highway hitting the right side of an unoccupied and disabled 2016 Ford Explorer on a private drive.
There are millions of Chinese restaurants across America, and there are so many amazing places to eat this comforting cuisine right here in Worcester County. Between Pocomoke and Ocean City, here are just a few of the best Chinese restaurants in the area. Whether you're craving fresh sushi, dumplings, or noodle dishes, this is where you can get your fix in Worcester County, Maryland.
Beebe Healthcare is expanding into Milton. Ground was broken on Wednesday, July 20 for the Jerry Ann McLamb Medical Pavilion on Route 16, west of Milton. The facility will provide primary care, walk-in care, laboratory and diagnostic imaging. It’s expected to open next Spring. It is named for Jerry...
Delmarva Power is trying to get as many transformers as it can but supply chain issues from the COVID-19 pandemic have made that a challenge. This has caused a halt to construction, including a home for Tom Ruch and his family in Bishopville.
FENWICK ISLAND – A $350,000 grant award will allow the town to move forward with dredging activities in the Little Assawoman Bay. In a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting last Friday, Councilman Bill Rymer, chair of the town’s dredging committee, announced the municipality had been granted a $350,000 award from the Delaware Community Reinvestment Fund to support ongoing dredging activities.
DEWEY BEACH, DE – A Lyft Driver is being investigated after terminating a ride and running over one of his customers in Dewey Beach, the Delaware State Police said tonight. The incident happened at around 1:44 am on Sunday morning on southbound Coastal Highway (Route 1) in the area of Anchors Way, Dewey Beach, DE.
There's nothing like a juicy steak for dinner, especially when it's paired with delicious sides, your favorite drink, and cooked exactly the way you like it. If you're looking for a place to enjoy a steak dinner, here are a few locally-owned places in Ocean City that won't disappoint.
UPDATED – 7/24/22 – 8:30am – One person is dead and 2 injured after a crash Saturday night on Route 113 south of Ellendale. Delaware State Police say the 28 year old driver of an Accord was northbound at a high rate of speed and swerved to avoid a crash with a vehicle in front of him. He lost control and the Accord spun off the roadway – striking an Explorer parked in a private driveway. Two passengers in the Accord were not belted – the 33 year old rear passenger was pronounced dead at the scene – the 19 year old front seat passenger and the driver were both hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation is continuing – impairment may be a factor in the crash.
A Ridgley, Maryland man faces additional charges in connection with a stabbing incident in Ocean City June 20th. Three male victims, ages 18, 21 and 17, were all later released from hospitals. A suspect was arrested later in connection with one of the stabbings. Ocean City Police said Thursday that...
