OC Fire Department’s Junior Firefighter Camp Held

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Ellendale area on Saturday night. On July 23, 2022, at approximately 10:05 p.m., a 2007 Honda Accord, operated by a 28-year-old male of Georgetown, DE was traveling northbound on N. Dupont Boulevard in the right lane approximately a half mile south of Beach Highway at a high rate of speed. At this time, a 2016 Ford Explorer was unoccupied and disabled on a private drive east of N. Dupont Boulevard. The operator of Accord made an aggressive lane change, from the right lane to the left lane to avoid striking a vehicle traveling in front of it and lost control. The Accord began to rotate in a clockwise direction and traveled off the east edge of roadway where it struck the right side of the disabled Explorer.

2 DAYS AGO