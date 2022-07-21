Florida Woman Selling Teddy Bears At Publix Armed With Pitchfork and Whip

MIAMI - Farmers in South Florida are hurting like everyone else when it comes to the rising costs of inflation. "Does the consumer have enough money left over to pay a price for produce that will keep me sustainable? That's the dilemma right now," said long-time farmer John Alger, the owner of Alger Farms. Alger Farms has been operating since the 1930s. Alger said it's been a struggle to break even for the last 10 years, even before the pandemic, supply chain issues, and inflation. Now, he says farmers all over South Florida are reaching a...
