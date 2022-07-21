The Woodstock Independent’s Pet of the Week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week -- Lilabeth.Lilabeth is an 8-year-old, 14-pound Miniature Pinscher/Chihuahua mix with a lovely personality. This sweet girl enjoys taking walks outside and cuddling with her human on the couch. She will come running if you offer her some treats or her favorite stuffed animal. Lilabeth will make a spunky addition to your family, and she hopes you'll let her sleep in your bed!She is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
LAKE IN THE HILLS (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Crowds flocked to UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills Bakery Sunday after vandalism over a family friendly drag show forced it to close. Corinna Sac was back in the kitchen of her uprising bakery at 4 a.m. baking her...
Loyal patrons and fans of the iconic Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center in Aurora, can still grab a slice of history during a two day online auction. Luigi's, located at 732 Prairie St. in Aurora, was closed for good back in June. The longtime owner, Bill Poss, announced he was set to retire after 41 years in the business.
He’s not what some might call a “normal” looking dog, whatever the definition of that might entail. He has an underbite, which is accentuated by his beautiful big brown eyes. As he searches your face for any indication that you might want to play with him, he wiggles his little behind in and around your legs. His full intent is to make sure that you notice who he is and that he’s more than just another pretty face.
CHICAGO — A far northwest suburban bakery has received a stream of harassment after selling tickets to a family-friendly drag show scheduled at the shop on Saturday, while protesters and counterprotesters plan to rally outside during the show, according to the owner and police. Corinna Sac, owner of UpRising...
Listen to Mackay in the Morning all week at 8:35 for your chance to win a four pack to the Dupage County Fair!. July 29-31, The DuPage County Fair is the place for family fun. One of Wheaton’s highlighted community events. Join Leslie Harris this Friday July 29th at the DuPage County Fair LIVE from 5 to 7pm for all the fun!
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - Ranked as one of the most exciting things to do in the city, Safari Lake Geneva offers guests an up-close-and-personal look at exotic animals. "Jungle" Jay Christie, the founder of family-owned business, has had a love for animals since he was a boy. "(My) parents tell...
Last month, at a Sandwich Committee of the Whole meeting, Luke Goucher, restaurateur and co-founder of Illinois Crafted hospitality group, presented his plans to city officials...his plan for Sandwich’s Sandwiches. Goucher and his business partner own the building, at 206 E. Church Street, and have been leasing the ground-level...
If there ever was a time when you wanted to make sure your sound is turned up, it's this one. A small but fierce Illinois zoo lion was caught on video practicing his roar. According to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, this cute little guy is named Pilipili. He will someday be lord of the jungle. According to the description, one of their keepers (Jill Dignan) captured the video. Once again, make sure your sound is turned up. You'll maybe thank me later. If you're having a hard time seeing the video on your device, you can watch it here.
Friends, fair season is officially upon us! and we just know you're dying to get out and experience the delicious fried food, the fun contests and the music. DID WE MENTION THE FOOD?!. Lucky for you, Q98.5 has your chance to win some tickets to the Rock County Fair!. The...
This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
Ribbon cutting celebration to honor Townee Square as they closeout their 35th year in business and to look forward to many more years to come. View all calendars is the default. Choose Select a Calendar to view a specific calendar. Select the arrows on either side of the current month...
My family spends a lot of time at our family cabin in Wisconsin, and each time we go we board our big dog, Gentry, at Westwinn Kennels on S Hoisington Road in Pecatonica, Illinois. Gentry just turned one year old, and he has stayed at Westwinn Kennels 3 times so...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Country superstar Clint Black plans on “Killin’ Time” in Rockford at the end of this year!. The Grammy-winning artist is hitting the road with the Mrs. Lisa Hartman Black and special guest Lily Pearl Black, with a stop on December 18 at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Love was in the air for 24 area couples who renewed their vows on Saturday night. The Rockford Rivets hosted the event put on by Zavius Jewelers. Rivets players were spectators for a change, but not before leading a processional of the wives in attendance. The Panns celebrated their anniversary the day before and said it seemed like a great way to commemorate five years of marriage.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Illinois - Lake in the Hills police said Saturday that Joseph I. Collins is under arrest for vandalizing the UpRising Bakery and Cafe, which had planned to host a drag show on Saturday night. Collins, 24, of Alsip, was spotted by a police officer from another...
Technically, Tom and Lorrie Michael have lived in their home in River Forest for 60 years, ever since they moved in as a young married couple in 1962. In truth, Lorrie’s tenure in the home goes back to an earlier era. Lorrie’s parents built the home at 1227 Ashland...
If you live or are from the Stateline area, I'm pretty sure it's a prerequisite to love Lino's Restaurant. I mean, how can you not crave their pizza and special salad 24/7?!?. Over the past few years, Lino's has really given us new ways to love them. From their massively packed pickup lines during the COVID shutdown to their new Pasqua Mercato markets on Sundays throughout the summer, Lino's has invented new, fun ways to enjoy their food, and they're not done yet.
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) - Minor league baseball players often stay with host families to save money, and one local team has an interesting twist on that idea. The Schaumburg Boomers are an independent minor league team in the Frontier League. About 10 years ago, they were working to find housing for their players during the season. As CBS 2′s Matt Zahn reports, they ended up working with Friendship Village, and now each year two or three players stay at the senior living community.
