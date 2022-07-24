ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Trump news – live: Ex-president claims to be ‘most persecuted person’ in US history at TPUSA summit

By Oliver O'Connell and Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYzHz_0gogQex900

Donald Trump gave two speeches this weekend bemoaning his “persecution” by the January 6 committee investigation into the Capitol riot and denouncing the witnesses who have testified about his actions.

Speaking at a rally in Arizona on Friday night, the former president told the crowd: “They want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you.” At the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, he claimed to be “the most persecuted person in the history of the country”, while rattling through a list of gripes and supposed triumphs from his time in office.

At the latest hearing of the House committee, amid damning details of Mr Trump’s inaction during the attacks on Congress, the panel screened outtakes from a speech he gave the day after, and two administration staffers testified in person.

Vice-chair Liz Cheney said at the close of the hearing that the committee would hold further sessions in September to unveil further evidence it is still receiving. “Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break,” she said.

Comments / 82

DonTheCon Loser
4d ago

How many MAGAts have to go to jail before they realize they were used and thrown under the bus? DonTheCon FrAudit 😂

Reply
27
Biden crime family
3d ago

Ok again name one thing just one thing the cadaver in CHIEF Joe Biden has done for the american people just one thing? " Well we're waiting "

Reply(11)
10
RsRTraitors
3d ago

The Orange Mango still selling his rethoric that caused Jan 6th along with his ALTERNATE REALITY he still lives in. Like I've said for over 2 yrs out here, that the Orange Mango would go to any length to remain in power even if it meant murdering key official figures on stopping the electoral college votes to be certified.

Reply(2)
7
Related
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

What Donald Trump Limo Video on Jan. 6 Reveals

The January 6 Committee has retweeted a video of Donald Trump's presidential limo following testimony that he allegedly tried to grab the steering wheel to drive it to the Capitol Building. Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Trump's ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, gave testimony in Tuesday afternoon's last minute...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
City
Congress, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Select Committee#House
CNN

Jennings: Trump is 'weaker than he's ever been' after hearings

On CNN’s State of the Union, Jake Tapper speaks to Republican strategist Scott Jennings, former Democratic South Carolina State Representative Bakari Sellers, conservative columnist Amanda Carpenter and Democratic strategist Lis Smith about the impact of the January 6 hearings on Donald Trump’s political future and if it’s a mistake for Democrats to be running ads boosting Trump-backed election-deniers.
POTUS
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy