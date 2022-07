LIMA — For the first time in over 80 years, the City will build a pool next to Lima Senior. The new project, known as the ‘Lima Community Aquatic Center’, will begin construction in 2023. The capital has been fully obtained at $8.9 million. The City of Lima will use $4 million from its general fund, the Lima City Schools have provided $2.4 million and the State has approved $2.4 million for this project.

