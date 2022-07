A state report detailing the failings of law enforcement and school officials relating to the May 24 massacre in Uvalde, Texas, also found that immigration-related crimes desensitizes border communities and likely compounded the crisis. The report found that frequent and reoccurring "bailouts" -- vehicular chases between law enforcement with illegal immigrants who abandon vehicles in border communities -- have desensitized the Uvalde community and "contributed to a diminished sense of vigilance about responding to security alerts."

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO