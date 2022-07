A wildfire in Yosemite National Park doubled in size from Saturday to Sunday, as hot and dry conditions hampered efforts to contain it, according to Cal Fire. Driving the news: The Oak Fire in Northern California grew to 14,281 acres and was 0% contained as of Sunday morning, per Cal Fire. After igniting on Friday, the wildfire underwent "explosive growth" Saturday, reaching 6,555 acres.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO