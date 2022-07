LONDON — The COVID pandemic has increased the willingness of doctors to not resuscitate the very sick and frail, a new study says. Study author Dr. Benjamin Kah Wai Chang of St Mary’s University and researchers found that the pandemic has changed how medics in the United Kingdom approach end-of-life care. According to the study, healthcare professionals are now more willing to not resuscitate critically ill patients. They’re also raising the threshold for referrals to intensive care units.

