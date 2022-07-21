A semi-truck

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gang-related dispute at a Los Angeles park led to a barrage of gunshots over the weekend that left two men dead and six people wounded, authorities said. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood, Los Angeles police said. About 500 people were in the park when the gunfire erupted and many of them ran for cover. “All of a sudden we heard three shots — pow, pow, pow,” witness Dwayne Ellis told KABC. “Then we heard about 50 or 100 more — pow, pow, boom, boom. All kinds of shots. People were running.” A dispute of some kind preceded the gunfire, Capt. Kelly Muniz told reporters. Police don’t know what started the disagreement or how many people fired. No arrests had been made and no information has been disclosed about suspects.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO