Kansas State

A semi-truck

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA semi-truck at the intersection of Kansas and Main Street...

The Associated Press

Barrage of gunfire at LA park leaves 2 dead, 6 wounded

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gang-related dispute at a Los Angeles park led to a barrage of gunshots over the weekend that left two men dead and six people wounded, authorities said. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood, Los Angeles police said. About 500 people were in the park when the gunfire erupted and many of them ran for cover. “All of a sudden we heard three shots — pow, pow, pow,” witness Dwayne Ellis told KABC. “Then we heard about 50 or 100 more — pow, pow, boom, boom. All kinds of shots. People were running.” A dispute of some kind preceded the gunfire, Capt. Kelly Muniz told reporters. Police don’t know what started the disagreement or how many people fired. No arrests had been made and no information has been disclosed about suspects.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

