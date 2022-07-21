A semi-truck

If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation!
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gang-related dispute at a Los Angeles park led to a barrage of gunshots over the weekend that left two men dead and six people wounded, authorities said. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood, Los Angeles police said. About 500 people were in the park when the gunfire erupted and many of them ran for cover. “All of a sudden we heard three shots — pow, pow, pow,” witness Dwayne Ellis told KABC. “Then we heard about 50 or 100 more — pow, pow, boom, boom. All kinds of shots. People were running.” A dispute of some kind preceded the gunfire, Capt. Kelly Muniz told reporters. Police don’t know what started the disagreement or how many people fired. No arrests had been made and no information has been disclosed about suspects.
Three people, including two from Chicago, were recovering Monday after a small plane crash north of Detroit. Macomb County police told WBBM that — from about 100 feet in the air — the pilot had to make a crash landing in a field just off the runway.
A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
