ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Elgin Police have released details on a traffic stop that led to the discovery of hundreds of pills, believed to be ecstasy and fentanyl. In a post on social media, Elgin PD says that an officer pulled over a truck just before 1:30 a.m. on June 24th. The officer reportedly noticed the driver had unusual breathing, sweating, and a pulsing artery in her neck. That lead the officer to call for a K9 unit, who alerted to the presence of narcotics.

3 DAYS AGO