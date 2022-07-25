ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea near Jules Kounde deal plus Oleksandr Zinchenko confirmed by Arsenal

By Karl Matchett and Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Manchester United ’s pursuit of Frenkie De Jong rumbles on as the start of the Premier League season is approaching and there is still much to be decided in the transfer market

While Chelsea continue to hold out hope that they will this time hold off competition from Barcelona for one of their prime targets to boost Thomas Tuchel’s squad. Jules Kounde could become their second significant defensive upgrade after Kalidou Koulibaly to reload after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The Sevilla star will cost in excess of £50m with Barcelona strongly linked to the France international and already beating the Blues to Raphinha after initial interest from the Londoners in the former Leeds winger.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘s future remains in doubt, the Portuguese wants to leave Manchester United, but his wages remain prohibitive and Erik ten Hag maintains the No 7 is not for sale with one more year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford. Real Madrid are not interested according to the latest reports, while a shock move to Atletico Madrid has also been rumoured. The Mail reports Leicester have rejected a £15m bid from Monaco for Boubakary Soumare. And Leicester are willing to consider big-money offers for James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho in order to raise funds to strengthen the squad, the Telegraph claims.

Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:

The Independent

The Independent

