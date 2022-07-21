ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has Draghi’s Fall Broken Western Unity on Ukraine?

By Jason W. Davidson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraghi’s resignation will likely fundamentally change Italy’s stance on the war and posture toward Russia. Mario Draghi’s resignation as Italy’s prime minister might seem like a minor event on the global stage. After all, Draghi will most likely lead a caretaker government through September until parliamentary elections are held. Moreover, leading...

