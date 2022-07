(670 The Score) As the deadline looms on Aug. 2, the Cubs’ biggest trade asset could perhaps be paired with their second-best trade chip. The Padres have discussed the possibility of acquiring Cubs catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ in the same deal, the Athletic reported Friday. The Padres have been viewed as one of the front-runners to land Contreras, with San Diego right-hander Joe Musgrove telling All-Star teammate Contreras in Los Angeles on Tuesday that, “This might not be the last time we do this,” according to the Union-Tribune.

