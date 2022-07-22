Russia Pursues Payment Diversification to Work Around Sanctions

Both misguided and a threat to the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovnia, the Bundestag's resolution should be left to gather dust. In recent months, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has seen a negative spiral in stability and overall political conditions, culminating in the country being passed over again for European Union (EU) candidacy status. To address some of these problems, the German Bundestag passed a parliamentary motion sponsored by the SPD, Greens, and FDP, key government coalition factions. Unfortunately, the resolution—innocuously entitled “Provide support to BiH on the way to a better future”—is dangerously imbalanced and explicitly rejects core features of the Dayton Accords. More than the issue of Bosnian-Serb separatism that the motion ostensibly aims to solve, it threatens to upset a delicate balance in the Bosniak-Croat part of BiH, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (or “Federation” for short).
