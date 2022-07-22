ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russia Pursues Payment Diversification to Work Around Sanctions

By Mark Episkopos
nationalinterest.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian commodity sales to India, China, and the United Arab Emirates have all involved payment diversification strategies. Russia is seeking payment in United Arab Emirate (UAE) dirhams for oil exports to certain Indian customers, according to a Reuters report. An invoice reviewed by Reuters shows the bill to an...

nationalinterest.org

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land

In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production. “As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and […]
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia reinforces positions in south in preparation for Ukrainian counteroffensive

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Russian troops have begun to reinforce their positions in key cities and regions in the south of Ukraine as they prepare for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, even as the Kremlin’s forces press their onslaught in the Donbas region in the east.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
The Week

Ukrainian forces launch counteroffensive in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian forces have launched a counteroffensive into Kherson Oblast, the first part of the country to fall under Russian control when the invasion began in February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday. Ukrainian artillery is reportedly targeting bridges in the region, aiming to hinder the delivery of supplies to the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Business Economics#Russian#United Arab Emirate#Indian#Reuters#The New York Times#Western#Chinese
nationalinterest.org

China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia

If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
CHINA
AFP

Russian air strike on Syria kills seven: monitor

A Russian air strike killed seven people, four of them children, in Syria's rebel-held Idlib region on Friday, a war monitor said. Syria's war has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country's pre-war population from their homes. aya/hc
MILITARY
POLITICO

When big business saw through Trump’s lies

It was February 2020, and Donald Trump couldn’t sleep. On a trip to India, he paced around his palatial New Delhi suite before sunrise, ringing up White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow from halfway around the world. He wanted to know what the titans of industry were saying about the rising threat of a new virus called Covid-19.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Country
Russia
UPI News

Russia and Iran's friendship shows their weakness, not strength

July 22 (UPI) -- Facing economic and military difficulties in his invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin popped up this week in Iran's capital, Tehran. His plan was to show the world that, despite sanctions on Moscow and international aid for Ukraine's resistance, he was not isolated. Putin got...
POLITICS
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Shared History, Military Importance, and Resources Explains Why Putin’s Russia Invaded Ukraine

Territory of Ukraine in color of their flagElionas from Pixabay. On the surface there are many similarities between Russia and Ukraine that can justify why the former has in the past tried to keep the latter in its political orbit. Both share Russian as a language, media popular in Russia has also been popular in Ukraine, there many families who live and work across both countries, and Russia itself had invested billions of dollars into Ukraine before the invasion. However, this barely scratches the surface as to the many reasons why President Putin of Russia pursued an invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. In the paragraphs to follow you will get a sense for the many reasons that Russia would want to annex their neighbor that, when examined altogether, perhaps indicate that an invasion was a question of “when” and not “if” given the increasingly tightening of ties between Ukraine and the West.
nationalinterest.org

Team Tempest: Britain's Stealth Fighter Program Reaches a Milestone

Although the United Kingdom flies the F-35, it is keen to build its own indigenous stealth fighter. Ben Wallace, the United Kingdom’s secretary of state for defense, recently announced plans to build a “new flying combat air demonstrator” that will be essential for the U.K.’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS). The combat demonstrator will “play a critical role in proving the technology and design principles” for the FCAS.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

The German Bundestag Bungles the Dayton Accords

Both misguided and a threat to the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovnia, the Bundestag's resolution should be left to gather dust. In recent months, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has seen a negative spiral in stability and overall political conditions, culminating in the country being passed over again for European Union (EU) candidacy status. To address some of these problems, the German Bundestag passed a parliamentary motion sponsored by the SPD, Greens, and FDP, key government coalition factions. Unfortunately, the resolution—innocuously entitled “Provide support to BiH on the way to a better future”—is dangerously imbalanced and explicitly rejects core features of the Dayton Accords. More than the issue of Bosnian-Serb separatism that the motion ostensibly aims to solve, it threatens to upset a delicate balance in the Bosniak-Croat part of BiH, the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (or “Federation” for short).
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

PM Draghi Resigns, Italian Elections to Be Held in September

Although Draghi resigned from his position as prime minister on Thursday, he will remain caretaker prime minister until the new election. Italian president Sergio Mattarella officially dissolved Italy’s parliament on Thursday, allowing early elections to be held, following the resignation of prime minister Mario Draghi and the collapse of his left-right national unity government.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy