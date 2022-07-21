ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Red Wings re-sign Chase Pearson to one-year contract

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePearson, 24, recorded four hits and 7:40 average time on ice in three appearances with the Red Wings in 2021-22, making his NHL debut on March 24 against the New York Islanders. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound center also skated in 50 games for the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins last season,...

